Corrugated Boxes Market Competitive landscape By 2023

The global corrugated boxes market is driven by Asia-Pacific followed by Europe. In 2016, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 49.50% and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Steady growth in e-commerce business and food and beverage industry in Asia-Pacific region offers a potential opportunity for the corrugated boxes market to boom during the forecast period. The Europe region has the highest paper recycling rate which is leading to an increased production of corrugated boxes.

Corrugated boxes are used in various applications such as food & beverages, consumer goods, personal care, healthcare, e-commerce and others. Among these, food and beverages segment is expected to grow the highest during the forecast period. In the food and beverage industry, corrugated boxes are used for products such as liquid bottles, fruits & vegetables and processed foods such as readymade pizzas along with confectionary products. In addition, online retailing of food and beverages has also boosted the use of corrugated boxes, resulting in overall market growth.

The key players of global corrugated boxes market report include Mondi Group (Austria), Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland) , International Paper Company (U.S.), Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia), WestRock (U.S.), Georgia-Pacific LLC (U.S.), Archis Packaging Pvt. Ltd. (India), Europac Group (U.K.), KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (U.S.) and Nefab Group (Sweden).

The global corrugated boxes market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The growth of corrugated boxes market is influenced by the strong growth in e-commerce, rapid growth in the electronic sector and growing demand for product safety. However, government regulation for corrugated boxes and adverse effects on the environment are expected to hinder the growth of the market. In 2016, the global corrugated boxes market was valued at USD 61,229.4 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.91% during the forecast period.

The report for Global Corrugated Boxes Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

