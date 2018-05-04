Cone Beam Imaging Market Growth Rates (2016–2021)

Cone Beam Imaging Market is worth USD 495 million in 2016 and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1%, to reach USD 800 million by 2021. The global Cone Beam Imaging market is developing at an exceptionally quick pace.

Cone beam imaging is a novel innovation which has been upsetting symptomatic methodology and treatment observing in dentistry and maxillofacial surgeries. A cone beam imaging framework is regularly an advanced X-beam scanner which is settled on a 360-degree pivoting arm. The cone-beam machine produces an x-ray beam molded like a cone rather than a fan as in a customary registered tomography (CT) machine. The viable measurement from cone-beam imaging ranges from 6 to 477 microSv.

The market for cone beam imaging is required to witness noteworthy development amid the estimate forecast period because of rise in preference of surgeons and dentists to provide superior patient comfort coupled with enhancement in patient safety. It permits the doctor to check the patient’s condition with comprehensive data, and thus carry out the most effective treatment. Moreover, while cone beam imaging produces the same kind of superior images similar to a CT scan, it does so with less radiation. However huge costs involved limit the growth of the market.

The Global market for Cone Beam Imaging is segmented on the basis of patient positioning, application, end user and region. Based on Patient Position, the market is segmented into Standing/Sitting, Seated, and Supine. The seated position segment is expected to develop at the highest CAGR of from 2016 to 2021. The growth in this segment is because of growing preference of CBCT systems for seated position among physicians due to advantages such as patient comfort and reduced patient movement at the time of scanning. Based on application, the market is segmented into Dental Applications, Implant ology, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics, Endodontics, General Dentistry, Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Disorders, Periodontics,Forensic Dentistry, Other Applications. Based on end User, the market is segmented into Hospital, Private Practice and Academic & Research Institutes.

Geographically, the Cone Beam Imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Asia. North America is estimated to constitute the largest share in this market, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth and overtake North America, being the second largest shareholder for the market during the forecast period.

