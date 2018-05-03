Promoting Safety and Quality in Health Care & Nutrition at Public Health Congress 2018

May 03, 2018 Melbourne: Conference Series LLC Ltd United Kingdom, host of 5th World Congress on Public Health, Nutrition & Epidemiology, the Conference that discusses the Safety and quality in Health Care & Nutrition.

Public Health Congress 2018 slated during July 23-24, 2018 at Melbourne, Australia will schedule and coordinate all meetings with our Editorial Board Members and other experts in the Public Health, Epidemiology & Nutrition fields across the world. The Public Health conference scientific program paves a way to gather latest information through the research talks and presentations and put forward many thought provoking strategies in Public Health Conference.

The scientific program will focus on current advances in the research and leading strategies in healthcare, nutrition its development with a theme “Promoting Safety and Quality in Health Care & Nutrition” and the conference highlights are: Epidemiology and Public Health, Modern Public Health Practice, Nutritional Health, Globalization and Health, Nutritional Epidemiology, Occupational Safety and Health, Maternal, Infant, and Child Health, Public Health & Nutrition, Social Determinants of Health, Reproductive, Perinatal and Pediatric Epidemiology, Genetic Epidemiology, Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Cardiovascular Epidemiology, Educational and Community Based Programs, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Healthcare-Associated Infections, Mental Health and Mental Disorders & Others.

The conference will feature keynote presentations by top professionals as well as renowned experts in the field from all around the globe. Mikal Finkelstein CapraCare, Inc. USA; Jean-Claude Javet University Psychiatric Services, Switzerland; Lynn Cheong University of Canberra Australia; Mohammod Jobayer Chisti, icddr b Bangladesh; Hiroshi Mizushima, National Institute of Public Health Japan; Muhammad Sarwat Mirza, HANDS Pakistan; Shuai Shao, The University of Melbourne, Australia; Sangeeta Gupta, Delaware State University, USA; Pascal Byarugaba. World Vision Uganda, Uganda; Deepak Timsina, Worldwide Intellectual Property Solutions, Nepal will present their lectures during the conference. These are all among other exciting and high profile individuals who have shared knowledge of their experience in the field of Public Health, Epidemiology & Nutrition.

In addition, attendees will enjoy special events and lecturers featuring specialists and top scholars. It is a perfect platform for public health educators, practitioners and researchers to exchange & share their experiences, research findings about all aspects of Public Health, Nutrition and Epidemiology.

This year Public Health Congress 2018 is officially collaborated with National Institute of Public Health is formerly the Public Health Society, several speakers are participating from Society.

Conference Highlights:

• 200+ Participation (70 Industry: 30 Academia)

• 5+ Keynote Speakers

• 40+ Plenary Speakers

• 10+ Exhibitors

• 14 Innovative Educational Sessions

• 3+ Workshops

• B2B Meetings

Conference also offering Exhibition and Sponsorship opportunity for the interested organizations.

