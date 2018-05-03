The Michael Kors Chronograph Dylan Navy Silicone Strap MK8295 Mens Watch is one of those rare, classy pieces that defy the norms of the regular dress watch! Built keeping the gentleman in mind who knows how to avoid over-dressing and still appear strikingly unconventional without crossing set rules of being ‘formal’, the exquisite appearance of the Michael Kors Chronograph Dylan Navy Silicone Strap MK8295 Mens Watch is perfect for any glamorous evening, especially award and theme-oriented, festive nights, amidst champagne and chandeliers or even when you are out in the town! The stylish and sturdy Michael Kors Chronograph Dylan Navy Silicone Strap MK8295 Mens Watch grabs sight readily everywhere!

The Michael Kors Chronograph Dylan Navy Silicone Strap MK8295 Mens Watch is designed to outrun any modern trend. With a mix of accents that are on-point, this timepiece is both for work and play! The glowing navy blue hue and rose-gold accents with a subdued gleam compliments any bright colored outfit, including shining party wear. To wear it with a business suit, you got to wait for Friday! It’s surprising the way the Michael Kors Chronograph Dylan Navy Silicone Strap MK8295 Mens Watch makes transitions from outfit to outfit and proudly stands as a perfect accessory for all of them.

The highlights of the Michael Kors Chronograph Dylan Navy Silicone Strap MK8295 Mens Watch are as follows:

• An oversized bezel.

• A deep-sunk, hardened mineral crystal.

• Understated and simple hour index and sub-dial markings.

• Prominent, well-guarded crown.

• Sleek and simple, small pushers that don’t quite stick out from the case.

• The silicone band is greatly durable and the navy blue adds a dramatic punctuation point for every outfit it’s paired with.

The Michael Kors Watch should be your choice if you are to show your jet-set status. It helps you to score instant style points. The Michael Kors Chronograph Dylan Navy Silicone Strap MK8295 Mens Watch is a statement-making piece in a slick rose-gold and navy-blue combination that promotes your luxurious lifestyle. It’s classic and masculine; its look-at-me expression is perfect for the workplace and sophisticated merrymakings alike. The urbane nature of the Michael Kors Chronograph Dylan Navy Silicone Strap MK8295 Mens Watch is prominent from both its case and functions. Its face is big and that’s in a good sense! Together, they give the watch a nice sense of purpose.

Bottom line: The Michael Kors Dylan Chronograph Mens Watch is a bit of a collector’s watch. It’s nice, simple yet bold, chunky-looks in rose-gold, make it appear bigger than it is. It is impossibly (not just impressively) cool, the Dylan watch is to stay and rule!