IP Telephony Global Market Other Key Strategies by Type & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2022

Market – Overview:

IP telephony is a form of technology involving the internet to transfer IP packets over networks. These packets can be of the form of voice, fax, or any other information. The IP telephony is often run on IP packet switched connections. The working of IP telephone is similar as to a public switched telephone network. The transfer of information over the internet becomes easier as it being an open standard wherein the data transfer is highly secure, reliable and it can maintain consistency.

One of the major challenge that enterprises and users face in IP telephony Market services is the delivery of voice, fax, and even video in a reliable manner. As the number of internet users’ increase, it gets difficult for the internet service providers to manage, the growing traffic, and thereby results in latency. The increased use of voice over IP has also resulted in decline of traditional vendors. At present, the IP telephony services are not regulated by the Government and are expected to not to be regulated for connections between a phone user and an IP telephony service provider.

Major Key Players:

Ascom Holding AG (Switzerland), Avaya Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Gigaset Communications (Germany), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Polycom Inc. (U.S.), Yealink Inc. (China), NEC Corporation (Japan), Grandstream Networks, Inc. (U.S.) among others, are profiled in Market Research Future analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global IP Telephony market.

Industry News:

April 18, Evolve IP Acquires Leading UK Cloud Communications Provider the voicefactory Ltd.

Evolve IP has acquired the voice factory Ltd. which is a leading cloud communication provider in UK. This acquisition will add distribution channels in UK and Europe. Also, this will lead in generating larger client base in verticals like hospitality, automotive, finance and legal.

April 18, BT pushes ahead with plans to switch off telephone network.

BT is planning to shift all of its customers to IP telephony services by 2025. This switch of technology will result in closure of public switched telephone network (PSTN). The broadband division will make enhancements in its network by replacing analog network to digital, fibre-led networks.

March 18, Polycom acquisition expands Plantronics endpoint portfolio.

Plantronics Inc. has acquired Polycom Inc. that has helped Plantronics to expand and rise in competition against Cisco and Logitech. The acquisition is expected to provide enhancement to Plantronics in the line of headsets unveiled by Cisco, giving rise to the competition.

March 18, Tasmania picks suppliers for IP telephony services.

The Government of Tasmania has chosen My Net Fone, a subsidiary of Australia’s MNF enterprise and three other carriers as the preferred suppliers for IP telephony services for the state Government. This will provide the Government with an alternative to traditional PSTN network.

Segmentation:

Segmentation by component: hardware (IP desktop phones, audio conference phones and DECT phones), softphones and services (professional and managed).

hardware (IP desktop phones, audio conference phones and DECT phones), softphones and services (professional and managed). Segmentation by organization size: wired and wireless.

wired and wireless. Segmentation by vertical: BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecommunication, retail, Government and others.

BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecommunication, retail, Government and others. Segmentation by region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of IP Telephony market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America and Europe are contributing a large share in market growth. Followed by Asia Pacific, Japan, China and India which are moving towards digitization. Due to increase in customer support services, the usage of IP telephony services has grown in developing in Asia Pacific region. The dominance of countries like U.S. and Canada is prominently seen due to fast adoption of IP telephony services. In addition to this, adoption of IP telephony solutions in industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare and IT & telecommunications is an important factor which is driving the growth of IP telephony market in the same region.

