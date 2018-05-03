India Fashion Walk Runway Sunsets 4.0 – A night of fashion and glamour

Pune’s glitterati witnessed a night of fashion and glamour with the fourth edition of India Fashion Walk Runway Sunsets 4.0 at Ales, Brews & Ciders in Kalyani Nagar.

The evening was a part of the India Fashion Walk property curated by WFT India in October 2016 as an event conceptualized to become one of India’s most premier fashion event offering a breakthrough platform for designers from the hosting city, as well as major flagship designers from the country to seamlessly connect with media, buyers and the direct consumers.

Speaking on the event, Nishant Shekhawat, Director of WFT India, “IFW Runway Sunsets is an attempt to put together the worlds of fashion & nightlife in the same enclave. It was conceived to bring about an ambiance of allure and elegance with models flaunting the designs of Pune’s very own talents, followed by a dance floor brought to life with the music of local popular artists. As envisioned, we are in the process of taking this concept to other tier 2 cities of India in the near future.”

Having provided a platform to several labels in the past including renowned as well as emerging designers of the city, the fourth edition of Runway Sunsets showcased designs such as Kyma by Rameet Sachdeva, Geeta Avhad Couture, Kasma by Puneeta Khalsa and Praan:t the label by Monika Chordia.

“Praan:t’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection narrates a beautiful tale of modern day India through two of our country’s most remarkable, yet forgotten weaves. From the by-lanes of Bhuj and the heart of West Bengal come the purest of Indian fabrics – Kala Cotton to create stylish day-wear and KhadiMatka for the elegant evening-wear.”, says Designer Monika Chordia.

The evening was attended by the crème de la crème of Pune including Vinay Aranha, Anand Agarwal, Rishi Sahani, Abhay Bhutada, Rohil Sharma, Vikas Bhalla, Ashish & Vandana Bhuyan, Kiran Dubey, Moushmi Zaveri Sanas, Darshan Chordia, Umang Pittie, Bhavin Mehta, and Karishma & Raj Bellara, to name a few.