Global Heart Health Products Market Research, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2023

The Heart Health Products Market has witnessed a substantial growth over the last couple of years both in developed and developing economies. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on “Global Heart Health Products Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023” that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR % while achieving million dollar growth readily in the forecast period.

Shifting lifestyle of the consumers has encouraged the demand of heart health products in health and wellness products industries. Demand of healthy food supplements has raised the market portion of heart health products as one of the major sector in healthcare. Increasing incidences of obesity, leading to cardiovascular diseases in the developed countries is supporting the sale of heart health products. Low-cholesterol segment of heart health products is growing at steady rate based on the wide application in health sector. The sale of heart health products in the powdered form is anticipated to experience a surge due to its high shelf-life and convenience usage.

Furthermore, with the increasing health awareness among the population to take prior precautious towards heart health has a positive impact of the market growth rate. Additionally, the advancement in product coupled with the technological advancements is considered to be one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of heart health products market during the review period of 2017-2023. The government and organizations specifically in emerging economies of Asia Pacific region are taking initiative to increase awareness regarding the health products with various promotional campaign, thereby it is estimated that the demand for the product will increase manifold in near future.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the Heart Health Products market are Ion Labs, Inc. (U.S.), NBTY, Inc (U.S.), GNC Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), ALTICOR Inc. (U.S.), Advanced Orthomolecular Research (Canada), Silvertown Health (U.K.), Asterism Healthcare Group (Japan), Physician Naturals (U.S.), Irwin Naturals (U.S.), Nature’s Way Products, Inc (U.S.), NAG Nutritech Ltd (China), Maritzmayer Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Key Findings:

Consumption of Heart Health Products with low cholesterol is growing at a higher rate

Top five exporters of Heart Health Products include U.S., Germany, France, China and Netherlands

Intended Audience:

Heart Health Products manufacturers

Heath sectors

Food and Nutrition products manufacturers

Retailers and wholesalers

Traders, importers and exporters

Latest Industry Updates

November 2017 Herbal life nutrition has launched two heart health products in India in order to cater the huge demand of heart health products

March 2017 Optibiotix has launched heart health products in the trade show of Europe

January 2017 Fonterra has launched heart health products under the brand name of “Anlene” in Malaysia

Global Heart Health Products Market – Segments

Global heart health products market has been divided into source, delivery format, nutrition & function, category, consumer group and Region on the Basis of source. Grains and pulses, fruits, vegetables, tea leaf extract and fish. On the Basis of delivery format: capsules, tablets, powder, soft gels & gels, capsules and drops On the Basis of nutrition & function. Omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamins, Low-Cholesterol/low-fat, Antioxidants, Gluten-free, Sodium-free, Lactose-free and others On the Basis of category. Heart Health Nutrition, Heart Disease Prone and Heart Health Care (post heart operations) On the Basis of consumer group. Child, Adult and Senior On the Basis of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Global Heart Health Products Market – Regional Analysis

The Global heart health products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Among all the region, North America is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023 followed by Europe. This is attributed to the increasing awareness of consumers regarding the heart diseases and increasing disposable income of consumers.

Also, various innovative products introduced by key players in the North American region is playing a major role to upsurge the sales of heart health products in the review period. Among the North American countries, the U.S. is accounting for more than 80% of the market proportion in the North America region. However, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to expand at a high pace during the forecast period of 2017-2023. The growth of the Asia Pacific region is attributed to the increasing per capita disposable income of the consumer coupled with high acceptance of new product.

Also, the key players are emphasizing more in the emerging market of Asia Pacific region to increase the overall customer base. Moreover, consumers in Asia Pacific becoming more conscious of their food habit which in turn is anticipated to accelerate the heart health products in the Asia Pacific region especially in India & China.

