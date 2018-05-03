The Diesel Timeframes Mega Chief Chronograph Quartz DZ4478 Men’s Watch boasts of an industrial design. Now, those who have no idea what industrial is might take delight in knowing it as an ornamental appearance that’s machinery-inspired. This particular aesthetic aspect makes profuse use of three dimensional and two dimensional features, including patterns, lines and colors. For example, the Diesel Timeframes Mega Chief Chronograph Quartz DZ4478 Men’s Watch has round dial bears a high contrast with the extension above the crystal. The details are distinct and the dial outclasses the bland, formal look. It has high-class features that increase the confidence in its usage by watch lovers over the world. The Diesel Timeframes Mega Chief Chronograph Quartz DZ4478 Men’s Watch represents one of the superior styles of modern sophistication by both its definitions and standard.

The Diesel Timeframes Mega Chief Chronograph Quartz DZ4478 Men’s Watch is for the man on the go! It makes quite a statement. It’s bold, brash and beautiful, with an urban flair that expresses the individuality of its wearer. It’s not strikingly bright; rather, it’s a combination of soft colors bringing out the subtle hue.

The Mens Diesel Watches comes with a wide wrist band that offers an extra grip. Seemingly, it’s a technology that’s fun and unique and gives the watch a distinctive look.

The wide, bar-shaped hour markers adorn the dial’s periphery and the prominent 12O’clock keeps the monotony out. The minute-markers are fine but sharp, while the red accents keep things from turning drab. The sword hands are skeletonized halfway down while above, they are partly covered in lume.

The chronograph is a decent one. It measures seconds, 1/10th seconds and minutes. It is enough to check lap times when you are watching F1 or doing some other job requiring time-measurement. The sub dial at 6 measures seconds; the sub dial at 9 the minutes and the 12’o clock counter measures 1/10th of a second. The two wide-topped pushers at 2 and 4 control the chrono.

The solid, edged links of the band are connected in a three-in-a row pattern. At the end, there’s an easy-to-push, deploying clasp. The case and the bracelet are similarly finished, as the clamp-like protective structures on the crystal, separating the date window from the rest of the dial. That’s user-friendly viewing, no doubt.

Bottom line: With every ‘Mega Chief’ model from the Diesel Timeframe series it becomes evident that the brand can focus on art and science in different manners every time, instead of following a set pattern. Better yet to say, the Diesel Mega Chief Chronograph Men’s Watch is how passion for crafting is depicted through a classic, sporty design.