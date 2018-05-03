Aashmeen Munjaal awarded for her excellence at Mr & Miss Delhi India 2018 hosted at Umrao hotel and resort,New Delhi

“Mr & Miss Delhi India 2018” is a platform for the young generation to enter into Bollywood industry to earn name and fame. The event was held at Umrao Hotel and Resorts. In a colourful evening at a plush venue, Delhi people witnessed the best talent to enter Bollywood glamour amongst glitterati. 70 boys & 30 girls showcased their talent who were highly trained & groomed by experts in the industry.

The Jury Members for the show are Arbaaz Khan- Bollywood Actor, Aashmeen Munjaal Managing Director, Star Academy, Svetlana Fox-Russian Director & Singer, Jatin Ahuja- Big Boy Toyz, Managing Director, Gurmeet Singh-Five elements by Sandoz, Managing Director, and Charul Malik – India TV Anchor.

According to Aashmeen Munjaal, “This is the platform where the young talents and aspiring candidates will get a chance to showcase their acting and modelling skills. This is a medium to help these talents groom and a platform to provide them with opportunities and exposure they deserve.

Aashmeen Munjaal’s Star Hair & Makeup Academy students did an excellent job in doing model’s makeover for shoot & show. Bollywood biggies of big production houses appreciated & awarded the talent & work quality of Star Academy team.