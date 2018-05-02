Smart Key Market Research Report 2018

Smart Key Market 2018 research report provides, opportunities in the global Smart Key market with compressive information on the market drivers, restraints, growth factors, key company SWOT analysis, with regional forecast to 2023. Smart Key Market growing at moderate CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

Smart Key Companies analyzed are:

Denso Corporation (Japan), Valeo (France) ,TRW Automotive (U.S.), Continental AG (Germany), HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.( Germany), Hyundai Mobis(India), Visteon Corporation (U.S.), Silca S.p.A. (Italy), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan) and ALPHA Corporation.

Smart Key Global Market Overview:

Global Automotive Smart Key Market, By Technology (Infra-Red Sensor, Transmission and Other), By End Market (OEM and Aftermarket) – Forecast 2017-2023.

A smart key is a technology that uses an electronic access for locking, unlocking, and starting the vehicle. It functions by an identifying antenna that is attached to the car body and a radio pulse generator in the key. The vehicle is automatically unlocked and locked when the button on the key is pressed. The vehicle that is equipped with a smart key requires only one button to be pressed on the door handles so as to lock the vehicle. It is a very safe technology for securing the vehicle from various threats. The factors that are responsible for the growth of automotive smart key market are advancements in technology such as requirement of premium feature in cars and regulations for the security of the vehicle.

Recently, in 2016, Toyota Motor Corporation, a Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer invented a smart key box, which turns a smartphone into a car key. The company invented a Bluetooth-enabled device that allows users to unlock and start the engine of a car using just their smartphone.

Scope of the report:

This study provides an overview of the global automotive Smart key market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive Smart key market by its platform, by application, by payload, and by region.

Automotive smart key market is highly application driven and systems are gaining popularity across end users and technologies such as Infra-Red Sensor, Transmission and Others. Technological advancements along with the demand for convenience are the key factors are driving the growth of automotive smart key market. Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the automotive smart key system market. This can mainly be attributed to the rising vehicle production and the increasing installation of safety features in passenger cars, commercial vehicles. Additionally, high demand from customers and high purchasing power has upped the demand for vehicles and boosted the market for automotive smart key. The Europe and North American market are expected to experience a steady level of growth.

Regional Analysis of Global Smart Key Market:

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the automotive smart key market due to the increase in investment into improving vehicle safety. The increase in investment in automotive industry will drive the use of commercial and passenger cars, which will result in the growth of this market. North America stood at second place and is estimated to have steady growth of the market.

Intended Audience:

Manufacturers of Smart Key

Raw material suppliers for Smart Key

Government and research organization

Investment bankers and M&A Consultants

Company Information:

Profiling of 10 key market players

SWOT analysis, and strategy information of top five players in the market

Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Global Smart Key Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

