Research Offers 10-Year Forecast on Orthokeratology Market

Orthokeratology is the reduction of myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism and presbyopia using contact lenses to reshape the cornea. Modern Orthokeratology uses reverse geometry gas permeable Orthokeratology shaping lenses worn during sleeping time and can be removed during daytime. This overnight wearing provides an instant, more appropriate results than early Orthokeratology attempts. Orthokeratology is indicated in two conditions, one is to correct the refractive errors like nearsightedness but also hyperopia and astigmatism. Second is to slow the progression of myopia in childhood. Mild to moderate myopia are treated with Orthokeratology and risk associated with it is less because the corneal reshaping is temporary and patient can discontinue the lenses at any time. Studies shown that Orthokeratology can reduce myopic progression by 95% and slow axial elongation. Orthokeratology is safe when compared to others because the lenses are worn for shorter time period i.e. while sleeping rather than the daytime. Orthokeratology is non-invasive method where surgery is not required. The process of Orthokeratology mainly involves initial fittings, shaping lens adaptation and follow-ups, removing shaping lenses, performing refraction (or perform refractometry) and topography (for shape changes). Shaping lenses are checked for centration, movement and fluorescein pattern.

Orthokeratology market: Drivers and Restraints

Increased prevalence of myopia in adults with population and it can lead to retinal detachment and glaucoma which can contribute to loss of vision. World health organization identified that myopia as one of the leading cause of the visual impairment. Socio-economic factor of individuals is also effected with the severity of the myopia progression. There is no current treatment for reversing the pathological myopia, only available means is to decrease the severity and progression. All these concerns driving towards the usage of Orthokeratology. The risk of microbial keratitis is kept minimum by using the Orthokeratology. Adaptation of Orthokeratology lenses is easier and faster because of large diameter and with minimum lid sensations. Corrective actions associated with Orthokeratology is stable but not permanent. All these factors are attributing for the rapid advancement of Orthokeratology market. Other alternative methods like soft dual focus contact lenses and modified spectacle lenses are used in treatment of myopia. Till date these methods have not proved to be as successful as Orthokeratology.

The common side effects of Orthokeratology is redness, cornea staining and cornea edema. The cost of the Orthokeratology lenses and maintenance during the treatment is too high. Orthokeratology requires regular follow-up which is highly inconvenient in few cases. All these factors are directly effecting the growth of Orthokeratology market.

Orthokeratology market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on application

Myopia



Hyperopia



Astigmatism



Presbyopia



Segmentation based on End users

Hospitals



Clinics



Ambulatory services



Orthokeratology market: Market overview

Orthokeratology market is growing enormously because of increased number of pathological myopia conditions. Myopia effect socio-economic conditions of individual and the treatment is not available, the usage of Orthokeratology lenses are more advisable. By implementing the effective Orthokeratology, the natural evolution of myopia can be reduced to minimum extent. Rapid advancement of technology and genetic manipulations made it possible to reduce the risk of myopia.

These factors drive the market towards high growth of the Orthokeratology market. Because of wide range availability of Orthokeratology lenses, customization is possible with this lenses. It ultimately increases the patient compliance of Orthokeratology lenses. The Orthokeratology has a built-in safeguard, whenever any adverse effects noted the lenses get discontinued and cornea retains its original position. All these factors influence the growth of the market.

Orthokeratology market: Region overview

The growth of Orthokeratology market in the US is high because of high incidence of myopia and increased complications with myopia. Europe and Asian countries are also showing remarkable growth in Orthokeratology market. Developing countries are showing the enormous growth in the Orthokeratology market because high risk of blindness in the myopia patients. The future is expected with double growth rate.

Orthokeratology market: Key Participants

The key participants in the Orthokeratology market is Euclid (USA), GP Specialists (USA), E&E Optics (USA), Procornea (Nederland), Alpha Corporation (Japan), Lucid (Korea), TMVC (Taiwan), Autek China (China). The competitors in the Orthokeratology market is increasing enormously. To expand the market of Orthokeratology, the companies are mainly focusing on mergers and acquisition around the globe.