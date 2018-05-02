Oil & Gas separator Market Leading Regions, Top Key Player and SIZE 2018.

Oil & Gas separator Market expected to post a growth rate of 5% CAGR between 2018 and 2022

Market Highlights

Oil & Gas separator is basically a pressure vessel used for separating a well stream into gaseous and liquid components. They are installed either in an onshore processing station or on an offshore platform. Based on vessel configuration, it is divided into horizontal, vertical & spherical separator. Increasing E&P activities in conventional & unconventional reservoirs in onshore & offshore location along with increased level of water production in tight reservoirs is expected to increase the oil & gas separator market and is expected to register a significant growth of 5% in the next six years.

North America region is a major shareholder of the Oil & gas separator market and expected to retain its majority during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at fastest pace during the forecast period.

Key Players

The leading players in the Oil & gas separator markets are Pall Corporation, ACS Manufacturing, Honeywell International, Unidgo Spa, Hamworthy, Sulzer, FMC Technologies, Alfa Laval, and Andritz.

Intended Audience:

Oil & Gas separators manufacturers

Distributer & Supplier companies

Power sector consultants and Investment bankers

Energy & Power Associations

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities



Geographic Analysis:

Geographical analysis across 21 countries

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the Oil & gas separator industry, tracking market segments across the categorized five geographic regions. The report provides a six-year forecast for the market size in terms of value for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The scope of the study segments the Oil & gas separator market based on Technology, Type, & Application.

