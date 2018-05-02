Legal Process Outsourcing Market is expected to reach at USD 25 Billion by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The study reveals that Legal process outsourcing is trending in North America region. The growing requirement of legal process outsourcing by the industries is due to the increasing demand of document drafting such as standard contracts, letters to the clients, agreements, patent applications and others. The legal billing activities including preparation of invoices, collation of time sheets and others are gaining good momentum in the market. The litigation process has huge demand in the market as with this process the company can analyze and understand the customer’s requirements and processes.

In North America region, the Legal Process Outsourcing Market demand are growing with huge demand among various verticals such as commercial, residential, industrial and others. The prominent companies such Cobra Legal Solutions, LLC (U.S), Clutch Group (U. S), Integreon Managed Solutions, Inc. (U.S), QuisLex, Inc. (U.S), UnitedLex Corporation (U.S) are leading providers of legal process outsourcing service in the market. These service are cost savings, operational efficiency, management control, and others. Due to the changing market trends & emerging opportunities, Legal Process Outsourcing Market are estimated to grow with huge demand in the market.

The global Legal process outsourcing market is growing rapidly over ~26% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~ 25 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Clutch Group (U. S)

Cobra Legal Solutions,

LLC (U.S)

Infosys Limited (India)

Capgemini SE (France)

Capita (U.K)

HCL Technologies Limited (India)

Mindcrest (U.S)

Wipro Limited (India)

WNS Holdings (India)

Integreon Managed Solutions, Inc. (U.S)

QuisLex, Inc. (U.S)

UnitedLex Corporation (U.S)

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Legal Process Outsourcing Market Research Report -Forecast to 2023”.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Legal process outsourcing market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in Legal process outsourcing market as it has huge demand due to outsourcing of electronic documents which contain a large amount of data and meta-data.

The Legal process outsourcing market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is an emerging market for Legal process outsourcing market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years as the companies are taking interest in targeting the Legal process outsourcing in these market to meet the requirement of customers’ need.

Global Legal Process Outsourcing Market Segmentation:

The global Legal process outsourcing market are bifurcated on the basis of component, types, organization size, service location, end users, and region. The components are segmented into software, service (bookkeeping and billing, E-discovery, IP technical support outsourcing, legal research outsourcing, litigation support outsourcing, contract drafting, compliance assistance, patent support, data analysis and management, review and management) and others. The organization size are segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises, large enterprises. The end users are segmented BFSI, government, automotive, healthcare, and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, global Legal process outsourcing market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with market share growth in the Legal process outsourcing market.

The legal process outsourcing are gaining huge demand as it provides legal drafting solutions, and all the advantages of a legal firm. In this market, Europe is to be estimated to be the second largest market share for Legal process outsourcing during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to forecast the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Segments:

The global legal process outsourcing market has been segmented on the basis of component, organization size, deployment type, business function, end users, and region.

Global Legal process outsourcing Market by Component:

Software

Service

Bookkeeping and billing

E-discovery

IP technical support outsourcing

Legal research outsourcing

Litigation support outsourcing

Contract drafting

Compliance assistance

Patent support

Data analysis and management

Review and management

Others

Global Legal process outsourcing Market by Organization Size:

Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Legal process outsourcing Market by Service Location:

On-shore outsourcing

Offshore outsourcing

Global Legal process outsourcing Market by End Users:

BFSI

Government

Automotive

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Others

Global Legal process outsourcing Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest Of The World

