Global Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market Research, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Probiotic dietary supplements comprise of living micro-organisms, which when taken in adequate amounts, have a beneficial effect on the body. Probiotic dietary supplements are a better alternative to conventional dietary supplements owing to health benefits associated with their consumption. These supplements are widely used in improving the gut health. Probiotics have now become a part of functional foods and beverages which will help to improve overall body metabolism.

Market Forecast:

The global probiotic dietary supplements market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing health awareness among the consumers. Also, the advancement in product development coupled with the technological improvements is considered to be significant reasons for the increasing growth of probiotic dietary supplements market during the forecast period. Additionally, growth in the health & wellness sector has enhanced the market growth trajectory to an elevated level.

Furthermore, product promotions through various channels have added fuel to this segment. However, product intolerance is seen to possess high risk and is considered to be a major challenge to this market. The market players are responding to these new opportunities by expanding their product lines, which has improved the share of probiotic dietary supplements in the global market. The global probiotic dietary supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global probiotic dietary supplements market: BioGaia AB (Sweden), Probi AB (Sweden), Winclove Probiotics BV (the Netherlands), Probiotical SpA (Italy), AB Biotics, SA (Spain), Protexin (U.K), Super Smart Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), Bifodan A/S (Denmark), Biocare Copenhagen ApS (Denmark), and Deerland Enzymes, Inc. (U.S.)

Key Findings:

Probiotic dietary supplements have massive opportunity in the functional food & beverage, and nutraceutical industry

Active participation of international authorities such as food and agriculture organization (FAO), and world health organization (WHO) in promoting probiotic dietary supplement products

Dec 2017, BIOHM Health, a microbiome and probiotic company has launched BIOHM children’s probiotic product.

Intended Audience:

Probiotic dietary supplement manufacturers

Functional foods & beverages industry

Raw material suppliers

Retailers and wholesaler

Traders, importers, and exporters

Segments:

The global probiotic dietary supplements market is segmented into bacteria, form, and distribution channel.

On the basis of the bacteria, it is segmented Lactobacillus, Streptococcus, Bifidobacteriaum, and others. Among all, the Lactobacillus segment is dominating the market owing to the increased demand of Lactobacillus strain in the probiotic dietary supplement products.

On the basis of the form, it is segmented into tablet, capsule, powder, liquid, and others. The tablet form is dominating in this segment followed by the capsules owing to the dose accuracy. Also, tablets are handy, which is an added benefit over other formulations.

On the basis of the distribution channel, it is segmented into store based and non-store based. Among both, the store-based distribution channel is dominating the market based on the one-stop shopping experience.

Regional Analysis:

The global probiotic dietary supplements market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The European region is dominating the probiotic dietary supplements market followed by the Asia Pacific. The increasing rate of gut related diseases in the European countries like Germany and France has uplifted the demand for dietary supplements in this region, which is expected to boost the growth of the probiotic dietary supplements market during the review period. Furthermore, the government support towards new product launch is considered to be the key driving factor in this region.

Additionally, increased consumption of probiotic dietary supplements associated with gut health support in the developing counties like India, Brazil, and China is expected to uplift the global probiotic dietary supplements market over the forecast period.

