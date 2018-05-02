Esophagoscope And Gastroscope Market Size, share and Sales Forecast by 2027

Esophagoscopeis a flexible endoscope which can be introduced through the mouth or more rarely through the nares into the esophagus. The endoscope uses a device at the front end to display enlarged images on a computer screen. It is used for evaluation and management of various types of gastrointestinal indications such as dysphagia, odynophagia, esophageal cancer and others. Gastroscope is the endoscopy instrument which is a flexible and lighted instrument that is inserted through the mouth and esophagus to view the stomach. Stomach tissue can also be removed using gastroscope. Various types of indications such as repeated indigestion, difficulty swallowing, stomach and duodenal ulcers are analyzed using gastroscope. Esophagoscopy and gastroscopy are usually performed as an outpatient procedure but is also done in the emergency department of the hospitals. Esophagoscope and gastroscope are used for investigation, confirmation, and treatment of nearly all the gastrointestinal diseases due to moderately fewer risks, delivers detailed images, and rapid screening.

For a reason thatmodern day esophagoscopy and gastroscopy have proven incredibly useful in many areas of medicine. Esophagoscopy and gastroscopy market has a large number of key players having a huge competition among them. The key factor driving the growth of esophagoscope and gastroscope instruments are quality of instruments which include sterility, affordability, efficiency in terms of visibility, service provided by manufacturers and various other factors.

Esophagoscopeand Gastroscope Market: Drivers & Restraints

The esophagoscope and gastroscope market drivers includes the increasing usage of mechanical instruments in diagnosis and treatment of various gastro-intenstinal problems. Variability in the number of instruments, flexibility, advancement in technology, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, early detection, competition, sales, and marketing strategies, government support in the healthcare sector, favorable reimbursement policies fuel the market. However, certain limiting factors such as unavailability of technical expertise, the high cost of instrument and maintenance, associated risks like over sedation, a complication of the disease, internal bleeding are causing hindrance in the growth of Esophagoscope and gastroscope market.

Esophagoscopeand Gastroscope Market: Segmentation

Segmentation by Product Type

Esophagoscopes Flexible Esophagoscope Transnasal Esophagoscope Rigid Esophagoscope

Gastroscopes Flexible Gastroscope Transnasal Gastroscope Rigid Gastroscope



Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic labs

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Segmentation by Application

Checking Symptoms

Diagnosing Conditions

Treating Conditions

Esophagoscopeand Gastroscope Market: Overview

The hospital segment is above all in terms of the end users for Esophagoscope and Gastroscope instrumentation. Esophagoscope and gastroscope market is expected to expand to with promising growth rate owing to increasing use of more mechanistic, automated instruments in diagnostic and surgical procedure. Minimal risks, fewer invasions and detail imaging are the demand of patients and doctors dealing with gastro-intenstinal disorders. Esophagoscope and gastroscope technology is used in almost every primary analysis of gastrointestinal diseases caused due to lifestyle changes and gastric infections. Special features like magnification, high definition, more reliable results, and enhanced imaging capability at a lower cost are the cutting edge between market competitors.

Esophagoscopeand Gastroscope: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, esophagoscope and gastroscope market is segmented into regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is the prominent region for esophagoscope and gastroscope instrument market due to higher number of gastrointestinal cases, reimbursement scenario, increasing cases of gastric cancers, and other gastrointestinal infections. Europe is also most prevalent region for gastrointestinal disorders and is second largest market for esophagoscope and gastroscope in terms of revenue generation. Asia-Pacific and Japan are emerging in the use of more advanced technology in the field of diagnosis and treatment because of increasing demand in these regions. Growing population, increase in a number of gastrointestinal infections or digestive problems, increasing awareness, growing demand government support in the healthcare sector, increase in private sector clinics and increasing per capita income of people is anticopayte to provide boost to esophagoscope and gastroscope instrument market across India and China.

Esophagoscopeand Gastroscope Market: Key Players

Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hoya Corporation, Richard Wolf GMBH, Perkin Elmer, Karl-Storz Endoskope, Stryker, Cogentix Medical Inc. are some of the global key players in the esophagoscope and gastroscope market with a variety of specific models and innovative technologies.