Digiarty Has Worked out Efficient Solution to Downsize Video While Keeping High Quality

Generally, a raw file with no compression from camera features big size. An uncompressed video with a resolution of 1080P 10-bit @ 24fps is 10GB/min roughly that produces a super difficulty to share the footage over internet due to size limit and slow transmitting speed.

Discussions on how to upload or send large videos online swarm into forums and communities. Questioners are stopped sharing their creative video works lacking of a thorough learning about limits on video size and length. Although YouTube is openhanded accepting a video clip up to 128GB, most emails are only available to send a video smaller than 25MB and SNS features least space for video, for example, 16MB on WhatsApp.

Digiarty gives a suggestion to downsize a large video to meet the size limit having file uploaded or sent successfully. WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is a helpful tool which offers the most efficient way to compress videos (incl. raw footage, 4K, 2K, HD) for a smaller size while preserving original quality.

WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe uses its initial conversion feature to change video format through codec compression from one standard to another with high data compression ratio at the same quality. For example, a H.264 video converted from AVI is 60% smaller than original file while a HEVC video can shrink video size to half of H.264. It also gives direct compression to downscale 4K to 2K, 2K to 1080P, 1080P to 720P. Editing options like crop, trim can also help you cut off unwanted parts in the video.

In addition, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe delivers the No.1 fast speed to downsize video with the support of hardware acceleration using Intel QSV and NVIDIA NVENC. Hardware encoder and decoder greatly speed up video transcoding speed while hardware processing helps maintain quality so that even though your video is downsized, its quality will not be affected.

