Cryo Generation describes the features of their Local Cryotherapy equipment “PENGUIN”

Oftentimes; a supplier of cryotherapy equipment will simply install and deliver the equipment and that’s it. While this is a normal business practice; some companies however are walking the extra mile and trying to bridge the gap of communication between a customer and the challenges s/he faces post purchase of a product.

Having to know how the product works is good, but there are hundreds of questions that might as well crop on your mind about how to make the most out of the product. Cryo Generation is one such company that believes in offering a number of core and aligned solutions to its clients in order to make them empowered while using its products.

Cryo Generation is a company that distributes best-in-breed cryotherapy equipment to clients across the United States. The company makes each purchase turnkey, guiding entrepreneurs from health care, fitness and the beauty space throughout the entire process. Along with the regularized solutions, it also offers –

1.Business Modeling

2.Assistance in working with your architect and GC on facilities modeling and layout

3.Product selection

4.Helping you source all supporting products (gas provider, hose, O2 sensors, client garb, and more)

5.Training / Manuals / Client Questionnaires / Treatment protocols

6.Consultation on creating compelling client offerings

So, from packaging guidelines to training aids to facility design to business modeling and supplier sourcing and product selection to treatment protocols; the company offers an entire range of solutions to help its clients shine.

Along with other products offered, PENGUIN is a popular cryotherapy product. It is A sleek, refined, aesthetically beautiful piece of equipment, that comes with many good number of features

1)Highest safety standards through the implementation of a sensor that automatically measures the skin’s temperature

2)Precise area of treatment targeting capability through a projected light from the nozzle to the treatment area

3)Mobile nitrogen vessel

4)Ergonomic handle nozzle equipped with controls that facilitate ease of treatment management

5)Auxiliary arm with a hood supporting the cryogenic hose for ease and comfort of use

6)Optimized operation through an automatic pause and shutdown feature during idle time

7)Universal power supply for 110 and 230 V, 50/60 Hz

To order PENGUIN from a popular service provider; please feel free to visit their website.

About Cryo Generation – It is a full-service marketing company versed in the cryotherapy arena who can help you with branding, website design, collateral production, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Google Ad Words, Social Media/Content Marketing & PR.

