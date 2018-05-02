CLR Skills Reveals NEEM Scheme To Enhances Employability of Indian Youth

Pune, India – First of all we should know what is NEEM Scheme. After completing education or leaving education in middle lot of students and candidates apply for job, gives interviews but not able to get the job in spite of good scores. Our youth are lacking in employability skills as per industry requirements.

According to the Director of http://clrskills.com/, Gaurav Pathak, “This scheme is for those candidates who after completing their vocational courses seeking job in an industry without any training. Those students are trained in a skilful manner to produce an efficient workforce. The trained candidates are ready to face upcoming challenges in an industry. So that they can serve in an industry in a profitable manner and they lead the company to reach a new high. The students get an opportunities to learn a job skill and get hired accordingly in related industry.”

The objective is to develop a competent workforce which could take the country ahead in the industrial world. The Main purpose & mission of NEEM scheme is employability training. The mission of NEEM scheme is to offer on the job practical training to enhance employability of a person either pursuing his or her Post-graduation / graduation / diploma in any technical or non-technical stream or has discontinued studies after Class 10th to enhance his / her employability.

Gaurav says, “Each NEEM trainee shall be provided comprehensive training in the trade by deployment in the premises of an employer / company / industry or in field operations depending on the trade selected. Here the fees are borne by the beneficiary industry and the students are paid stipend too. Stipend shall be paid as a single consolidated amount on monthly basis.”

The scheme provides Value Based Skill Development Programs leading to Employability. This also gives the growth for working professionals who are qualified but not trained how to work in a full fledged industry. Candidates shall be able to understand the gap between their education and requirement of industries through On Job Training.

Tata Motors in association with Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) today launched a skill development programme under the National Employability Enhancement Mission (NEEM) – a nationwide skills enhancement initiative of Government of India.

Gaurav further says, “The course is designed into two parts – technical orientation delivered through class room sessions and on-the-job training in a world-class manufacturing facility. The youth will be trained by a blend of technical modules and self-developmental courses.”

They will be mentored and guided by industry leaders. Industry can develop its own skilled manpower according to its requirement and work culture. The industry can create employment opportunities and get a skilled worker.

ELIGIBILITY OF A TRAINEE UNDER NEEM

• A person seeking training under NEEM shall be an unemployed graduate / diploma holder of any technical or non-technical stream.

• A person seeking training under NEEM may be either pursuing his or her graduation / diploma in any technical or non-technical stream or may have discontinued studies of degree or diploma course.

• A person who has completed graduation / diploma or a person pursuing studies leading to graduation / Diploma and registered under NEEM is called a Trainee under NEEM

• Satisfies standards of physical fitness as prescribed by NEEM agent.

Rules OF CONTRACT FOR IMPARTING TRAINING UNDER NEEM

• A contract shall be signed between NEEM and the NEEM Trainee to capture all terms & conditions which would govern the relationship.

• Any stipend paid to a trainee is a consolidated amount not subject to any other deductions of payment as applicable in a regular employment.

• The NEEM training shall be deemed to have started from the date of joining of the NEEM

PERIOD OF TRAINING

NEEM training shall be in a registered company / Industry as registered with the NEEM agent. NEEM training sh shall be for a minimum of 3 months and a maximum of 36 months. The duration of NEEM training shall be determined by the nature of Industry or trade where a NEEM trainee would be engaged for imparting such training and shall be at the sole discretion of NEEM agent

The completion of an apprenticeship program results in highly trained professionals who can contribute noticeably to the industries.

