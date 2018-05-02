Antioxidants Market : Global Research Report Analysis, size, sales and Forecast by 2020

With the increasing meat consumption worldwide, the demand for antioxidants is expected to rise as well. Antioxidants are deemed necessary to prolong the shelf-life of packed foods or other food products by protecting them against oxidation such as color changes and fat rancidity. Due to the rising application of antioxidants in foods, cosmetics, and animal feed additives, Research Report Insights Market Research (TMR) predicts strong growth for the global antioxidants market.

Currently two most common types of antioxidants available in the market are synthetic and natural. For the purpose of the study, the global antioxidants market is also segmented in terms of technology, end use, and geography, besides the aforementioned product type.

The report provides a granular analysis of the various factors promoting or hindering the market’s growth between 2014 and 2020. Besides this, the regulatory policies that have been encouraging the uptake of antioxidants across diverse applications, have been analyzed as well. The report provides an executive-level blueprint of the vendor landscape in the market. For the purpose of which it also profiles the leading companies operating therein.

Global Antioxidants Market: Trends and Opportunities

Besides the increasing meat consumption, the global antioxidants market is significantly gaining from the rising demand for anti-aging products. With people around the world becoming more concerned towards ensuring the longevity of their youth and beauty, the market for products promising to reverse the signs of aging is expected to grow, thus providing impetus to the global antioxidants market.

TMR forecasts the global antioxidants market to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% between 2014 and 2020 to reach US$3.1 bn by the end of 2020. With age, skin tends to start losing its defense against weather and pollution. This often leads to the appearance of wrinkles and other signs of aging. As premature aging becomes a concern of paramount important among young adults, TMR forecasts the demand for antiaging products to increase, thus propelling the growth of the antioxidants market in response. Antioxidants are proven remedies for skin aging. They protect the cell membranes and reduce the formation of radicals.

The global economic slowdown had little impact on the antioxidants market. This implied sustainable growth for the feed additives market during the forecast period. However, the paradigm shift in eating patterns among consumers could affect the market’s growth across certain regions. Nevertheless, with the rising population meat consumption is also expected to increase around the world, thus creating opportunities for the global antioxidants markets growth in the near future.

Global Antioxidants Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the global market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The market is at present witnessing robust growth in Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America. The increasing concerns pertaining to health problems and the rising demand for healthier diet have been creating lucrative opportunities for enterprises in the antioxidants market in Asia Pacific.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

To study the vendor landscape of the market, the report has profiled companies such as BASF, ADM, Kemin Industries, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co., Ltd, Kalsec Inc., DuPont, Cargill Incorporated, and others. Their recent developments and historical roadmap have been studied in the report in detail.

The global antioxidants market is segmented as:

By Type

Natural Antioxidants

Rosemary Extracts

Vitamin A

Vitamin C

Vitamin E

Synthetic Antioxidants

Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA)

Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT)

Others

By Technology:

