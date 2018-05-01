Where it shines

The Skagen Holst Multifunction Stainless Steel Quartz SKW6086 Men’s Watch primarily catches attention due to the presence of smaller dials on the main dial. Its other highlights are the use of multiple varieties of finishes and colors. Here, it’s white, graphite-grey and dark gold upon a softly gleaming silver tone and rich brown. It’s a sophisticated, fashionable look that’s quite a treat! And not just for the eyes.

The Skagen Holst Multifunction Stainless Steel Quartz SKW6086 Men’s Watch boasts of a superior built and finish quality in the same 316L steel. The way it is done is absolutely admirable, almost making it a dreamy piece with most shades of whites and browns.

Chief points

• A gentleman’s choice.

• A band style that imparts a purely professional look and ensures a perfect, comfort fit; two of the basic attractions of the watch.

• Band material (saddle leather) is soft to touch; warm and comfortable in its feel. The length is easily adjustable through the accentuated buckle of the stainless steel clasp with an easy closure.

• The dial style and colors. Three most unique colors are featured on the watch face. The big, grey dial and dark gold numbers and outlines in and around the day and the date sub dials is a most efficient and logical combination for an enhanced visibility. It also brings a 3D effect, which is quite dramatic.

• Its sleekness and weight makes it a lightweight accessory that you can wear and forget; it’s a light, comfortable feel that keeps you aware of its presence.

• Its luminous hands and hour markers enables viewing time in the dark.

• The Skagen Holst Multifunction Stainless Steel Quartz SKW6086 Men’s Watch is water resistant up to 30m, which can take the swimming pool at the most; not a rough river or the sea. Besides, 100% pure leather and water doesn’t go together.

Final thoughts

Skagen Mens Watches took care to keep the Holst Multifunction Quartz SKW6086 genuinely reasonable with its price. It fits well within a modest budget without trying too hard. It makes for a dignified watch that creates all the right impressions without missing out on the sleek, modern appeal. It has a distinct look that blends in with a cool, calm confidence. The Scandinavian influences present themselves in an appealing and graceful manner; its understated demeanor is both impactful and elegant. It’s confident in its composure and upscale in its make.

