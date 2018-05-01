Latin America Pyrogen Testing Market Size worth USD 139.43 million

According to the report Latin America Pyrogen Testing Market, published by Market Data Forecast, the market was worth $73.70 million in 2015 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 13.6%, to reach $139.43 million by 2020.

Pyrogens are substances that cause fever post administering injection. Increase in body temperature and body ache are the prominent reactions caused due to injection of harmful pyrogens in the body. Pyrogen testing determines the presence of endotoxin substances. Pyrogen testing is a process that determines the presence of bacterial toxins in vaccines, biotechnological products, and drugs, which induces fever in humans. It also determines the presence of microbes and their metabolites in drugs during the manufacturing process.

Pyrogen contamination can be found in pharmaceutical drugs & medical devices and thus, it is essential for healthcare companies to conduct pyrogen testing to assess concentration level for pyrogens and ensure that it is well within the prescribed level. Pyrogen testing is conducted in three ways:

Rabbit pyrogen test,

Limulus amoebocyte lysate test (LAL) and

Monocyte activation test.

The pyrogen testing market is slowly making a transition from rabbit pyrogen testing to limulus amoebocyte lysate test, due to the growing focus on in-vitro testing.

Latin America Pyrogen Testing Market: Drivers & Restraints

In Latin America, number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies globally, increasing research and development investments and rising new drug approvals, increased outsourcing of preclinical research activities to Latin America based CROs by big pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, owing to low cost of research in these nations is driving the market growth. However, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and favourable government initiatives, high cost and data requirements for bringing new imaging technology is the key reason hampering the growth of preclinical imaging market in this region.

Latin America Pyrogen Testing Market: Segmentation

By Product

Kits and Reagents

Services

Instruments

By Application

Pharmaceutical and Biological Manufacturing

Medical Device Manufacturing

Other Applications

By Test Type

LAL Tests

In-Vitro Tests

Rabbit Tests

Latin America Pyrogen Testing Market: Overview

Pyrogen testing is used to measure the presence of pyrogen in an organism that causes fever. The Pharmaceutical market was worth $1 trillion dollars in the fiscal year 2014 and it can potentially reach $1.6 trillion by 2020. However, with the regulatory scenario becoming stringent, the pharmaceutical companies have introduced better quality assurance processes. The demand for pharmaceutical drugs is estimated to increase significantly in countries such as U.S., China and Japan as the population ages. The Market size of Pyrogen testing will be driven by the growth in medical devices industry. The development of advanced medical devices such as stents, pacemakers, and catheters has been a major factor for the growth of pyrogen testing market. So, there is huge scope of the market in Pyrogen testing sector.

Latin America Pyrogen Testing Market: Region-wise Outlook

Latin America market region includes countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and remaining countries of South America. The huge rise in spending in the healthcare division has increased the demand for Pyrogen Testing Market. Brazil is one of the largest markets in this region followed by Mexico, Argentina, and Columbia, which are also intensifying their investments in the Pyrogen Testing Market.

Latin America Pyrogen Testing Market: Key Players

Generic drugs with several brand names are being manufactured in different parts of the world. Some of the Latin America key players in thyroid deficiency treatment market are Glaxo Smithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allergan, Genzyme Therapeutics and others.

