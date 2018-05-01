“Eat 2 Win”Sports Nutrition App Fills Much Needed Gap in the Nutrition Industry

New Orleans, LA – My Sports Dietitian has launched “Eat 2 Win” the unique time saving mobile app designed to empower athletes and their support team of professionals with the ability to quickly improve eating habits to deliver improved body weight, athletic performance and overall good health. This powerful tool enables a user at all levels of sports participation to build community, motivation and accountability while providing a variety of customized meal plans inclusive of vegan/vegetarian options along with 12,000+ healthy restaurant choices. Designed specifically to be a game changer for athletes, this app is also excellent forthe whole family or anyone interested in finding the nutrition and weight loss/gain support they need. Apple and Google Play versions are available at no charge for download. www.eat2win.online. Watch the video here.

According to Mark Melancon, three-time MLB All Star Pitcher, San Francisco Giants, “I’ve tried other nutrition apps in the past but the Eat 2 Win app is different. It has helped me make better food choices at the right time of day plus it doesn’t constrain me to a tight regimen or ask me to painfully insert every little thing I eat. This is a first of its kind!”

Eat 2 Win Sports Nutrition mobile app improves an individual’s eating habits through these important features:

• A Network of Support: Includes preferred monitors – sports dietitian, athletic trainer, strength and conditioning specialist, coach and/or parent. Accountability, encouragement and feedback from these professionals or individuals serve as a critical component to meet athletic performance goals.

• Customized Meal Plan Guides: Provides a comprehensive plan by displaying a wide variety of options for all meals– breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, shakes and post workout. No more guesswork!

• Motivation Through Competition: Drives participation through scoring points as part of a team and/or group challenge with a leader board for each challenge. Competition helps to keep the athlete engaged and provides motivation to stay focused on goals.

Founded in 2012 by Sports Dietitian Tavis Piattoly and Athletic Trainer Ronnie Harper, My Sports Dietitian is the trusted leader in providing solid sports nutrition services based on science and evidence-based practices. With the simple mission of improving athletes’ eating habits through an integral “food first” approach, the organization sees first-hand results as athletes reach their weight goals, improve their performance, find the strength they need, recover faster and enjoy overall health and wellness. The company supports not only athletes but has engaged a community of coaches, dietitians, athletic trainers, strength and conditioning specialists, nutritionists, personal trainers and educators through comprehensive tools such as eBooks, courses, webinars, podcasts, sports nutrition software and the Eat 2 Win app. To learn more, see mysportsd.com or eat2win.online.

Available On iOS / Android

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/eat-2-win-sports-nutrition/id1207259399

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mysportsd.tracker&hl=en