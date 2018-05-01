Author-Diplomat Pavan K Varma to launch his book – ‘Adi Shankaracharya’

Noted writer and diplomat Pavan K Varma’s book ‘Adi Shankaracharya: Hinduism’s Greatest Thinker’, published by Westland, will be launched by Dr. Karan Singh, former Rajyasabha MP, and Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi, former Union Minister, along with the author, on Wednesday, May 2nd, at 7 pm at Nehru Memorial Museum & Library, New Delhi.

‘Adi Shankaracharya: Hinduism’s Greatest Thinker’ is a well-researched account of the life and times of the child-saint Adi Shankaracharya, who travelled across India to set up monasteries or mathas, even while giving a form and structure to Hinduism. The book includes a select anthology of Shankaracharya’s seminal writing; and most importantly, examines the startling endorsement that contemporary science is giving to his ideas today.

Join us as Pavan K Varma debates the remarkable philosophical underpinning of Hinduism by Adi Shankaracharya and the relevance of the erstwhile saint in the current times, with senior journalist and author Vir Sanghvi.

Event details:

What- Book Launch- ‘Adi Shankaracharya: Hinduism’s Greatest Thinker’

When- Wednesday, May 2nd, 7 pm

Where- Nehru Memorial Museum & Library, New Delhi