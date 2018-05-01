Ambient Light Sensor Industry Sales, Revenue, Gross Margin, Market Share by Top Companies

Market Scenario:

Major giants like Texas Instruments, ON Semiconductor and Broadcom Limited are investing into the ambient light sensor market due to increasing demand from various industry verticals like retail, automotive, consumer electronics, medical among others. Increasing adoption of ambient light sensors in smart homes is one major factor fueling the growth of ambient light sensor market. Ambient light sensors are gaining importance owing to the increasing adoption in consumer electronics.

North America region holds the largest market share of global ambient light sensor market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific regions. The growth is North America region is mainly dominated by U.S. and Canada and is attributed to the increasing demand for cloud computing applications and in the region. The region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows implementation of advanced technologies.

Ambient light sensor market has been segmented on the basis of sensor type, output type, mounting style and application. The sensor type segment is further bifurcated into light to current, light to digital, light to frequency and light to voltage. Ambient light sensors respond to the outside light and adjust it according to the human eye. These sensors strictly rely on outside environment for adjusting themselves according to the changing lighting conditions.

Ambient light sensors are basically used for backlighting controls for display devices. They are commonly used to adjust display brightness of a certain device based on the brightness of the outside environment. Major factor driving the growth of ambient light sensor market is the growing demand for energy efficient solutions. Increasing demand for ambient light sensors in smartphones and other consumer electronics is another major factor driving the growth of Ambient Light Sensor Market. Increasing adoption of ambient light sensors in automotive sector is another major factor driving the growth of ambient light sensor market.

The global ambient light sensor market is expected to grow at approx. USD 822 Million by 2023, at 10% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

ams AG (Germany)

Texas Instruments (U.S.)

ON Semiconductor (U.S.)

Broadcom Limited (U.S.)

Rohm Semiconductor (Germany)

OSRAM Opto Semiconductor (U.S.)

Intersil (U.S.), Maxim Integrated (U.S.)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Vishay Semiconductor (U.S.).

Segments:

Ambient light sensor market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Sensor Type

Light to Current

Light to Digital

Light to Frequency

Light to Voltage

By Output Type

Analog

Digital

By Mounting Style

SMD/SMT

Through Hole

Others

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Robotics

Medical Devices

Security Lighting

Sunlight Harvesting

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of ambient light sensor market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in ambient light sensor market in North America is attributed to technical advancements and increasing demand for energy efficient solutions in lighting applications across various industry verticals in that region.

