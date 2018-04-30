Technological Advancements and Innovative Approaches in Neuroscience and Neuroimmunology

Pulsus Group is an internationally renowned peer-review publisher in scientific, technical, and medical journals established in the year 1984 with offices in Ontario, Canada and Hyderabad, India has acquired Andrew John Publishing and openaccessjournals.com to expand its Open Access Publishing through its 50+ journals in association with 20+ International medical and scientific societies.

The scientific sessions of Neuroscience and Neuroimmunology-2018 will focus on the current research areas includes neuroimmunological diseases, Neuroimmune Interactions, its wide therapeutic aspects including the role of stem cells, Biomarkers, immune therapy along with psychiatric disorders which are most common outcomes of Neuroimmunological imbalance. Neuroimmunology-2018 summons participants from paramount universities, research institutions and diagnostic companies to exhibit their research expertise on all aspects of this rapidly expanding field.

The conference will feature keynote presentations by top professionals as well as renowned experts in the field from all around the globe. Pierre A. MORGON , MRGN Advisors, Switzerland ; Matevz Leskovsek, Breathing Labs, Slovania ; Nebojsa Arsenijevic, Professor, University of Kragujevac, Serbia; Dr. Rajendra Badgaiyan, Chairman, Richmond University, New York; Rajajeyakumar, JIPMER, Professor, India; Cho William, Professor, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Hong Kong; Vicente Felipo, Director, Laboratory of Neurobiology , Spain; Sagrario Manzano Palomo, Doctor, Hospital Infanta Cristina, Spain.

Conference Highlights:

• 300+ Participation (70 Industry: 30 Academia)

• 5+ Keynote Speakers

• 50+ Plenary Speakers

• 20+ Exhibitors

• 14 Innovative Educational Sessions

• 5+ Workshops

• B2B Meetings

Conference also offering Exhibition and Sponsorship opportunity for the interested organizations. Meet our new exhibitor Quanterix at 8th Global Summit on Neuroscience and Neuroimmunology on August 27-28, 2018 at Madrid, Spain.

If you would like to know more information about this conference, To book a slot, Sponsorship and Exhibit sales information, please Contact: Pragathi Nick

Tel.: +1-408-429-2646

Email: neur2018@gmail.com or visit:

https://neuroimmunology.cmesociety.com/