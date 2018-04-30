Rea & Associates Publishes ‘Burning Down The Burtons,’ A Story Of Disaster And Rebuilding

Rea & Associates recently announced the publication of its latest informative, client-oriented story, “Burning Down the Burtons.” According to the company, the short article, which can be found at http://www.reacpa.com/rea-real-story/burning-down-the-burtons , tells the story of Burton Metal Finishing, a small manufacturing company in Central Ohio that was forced to rebuild after a fire in 2013.

Throughout the narrative, Victoria Burton, the company’s co-owner and CFO, explained that the 2013 fire was devastating to Burton Metal Finishing. Not only did the family business have to rebuild its facilities, it had to rebuild its customer base as well. Burton said Burton Metal Finishing lost 96 percent of its client base in addition to losing its primary building and equipment. According to Dave Cain, the company’s Rea & Associates CPA , business interruption insurance was vital to Burton Metal Finishing’s ability rebuild.

“Business interruption insurance helped subsidize the portion of our revenue that was lost as a result of the disaster,” said Burton. “If we didn’t have business interruption insurance, we could not have kept our employees employed.”

A spokeswoman with Rea confirmed the importance of business interruption policies for businesses, especially small businesses.

Today, according to Burton, the company is thriving once again. Burton Metal Finishing has rebuilt and updated its facilities to accommodate new fire prevention standards. The company also regained more than half of its initial client base, and continues to gain new clients, reported Burton.

The story goes on to restate that none of this would have been possible without business interruption insurance, which Rea recommends for other business owners.

