Quantum Sensors Market: Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2017-2023

Market Scenario

Companies such as AOSense, Inc. (U.S.), Radixx International, Inc. (U.S.), Apogee Instruments (U.S.), GWR Instruments Inc. (U.S.), MicroSemi Corporation (U.S.), M-Squared Lasers Limited (U.K), are the leading providers of quantum sensors solution to the global market. The development of next-generation sensors is propelling the Quantum Sensors Market growth to a large extent. These sensors are used in aerospace solution, as the scientists and researchers are using these sensors to detect and measure PAR levels in real time. There are various types of sensors available for various applications including photosynthetic photon flux density and photosynthetic photon flux fluence rate, which is gaining demand in the quantum sensors market. These sensors are widely used in healthcare, space and defense sectors. The quantum spin sensors is specifically used in determining defects in a diamond.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5273

The growing demand for internet of things is boosting quantum sensors market growth to the large extent. The increasing penetration of GPS system is being widely used in aerospace, and automotive sectors. For instance, the GPS devices are used in the satellite providing GPS co-ordinates. These sensors are gaining demand in automotive sector with the increasing use for precision GPS navigation. There is growing adoption of quantum sensors in various sectors including defense, oil & gas, transportation, and construction and others. For instance, these GPS sensors which enable night-vision image sensors with the help of image sensor technology can be replaced by quantum sensing image sensors. These image sensors offer four times better image quality than the night-vision image sensors.

Key Players

AOSense, Inc. (U.S.),

Radixx International, Inc. (U.S.),

Apogee Instruments (U.S.),

GWR Instruments Inc.(U.S.),

Microsemi Corporation (U.S.),

M-Squared Lasers Limited (U.K),

Muquans (France),

Oscilloquartz (Switzerland),

Spectrum Technologies, Inc. (U.S.),

Impedans Ltd (U.S.),

ThomasNet (U.S.),

Skye Instruments Ltd. (U.K),

Decagon Devices, Inc. (U.S.),

Biospherical Instruments Inc. (U.S.),

Adcon Telemetry Gmbh (Austria).

Segmentation of Quantum Sensors Market:

The global quantum sensors market is segmented into product, application, verticals, and region. The product is segmented into atomic clocks, PAR quantum sensors, gravity sensors, magnetic sensors and, others. The application segment is sub-segmented into Greenhouse, Coral Aquarium, and others. The verticals segment is sub-segmented into military and defense, automotive, agriculture, oil and gas, healthcare and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

The global quantum sensors market is expected to grow at USD 661 Million by 2023 at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of quantum sensors market is studied for regions such as Asia Pacific (China, Japan, and India), North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (the U.K, Germany) and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading regions of the world in terms of market share. The quantum sensors market in this region has a huge demand due to the increasing adoption of quantum technology in the automotive sector, which is propelling the market growth to a large extent. The quantum sensors market in Europe is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period due to increasing commercialization of technologies in these region. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India are the emerging quantum sensors markets, which is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Access Full Report@

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/quantum-sensors-market-5273

Intended Audience

Quantum sensors companies

Quantum sensors providers

Technical universities

System integrators

Managed Security Service Providers

Professional service providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

Continues…

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Quantum Sensors Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America Quantum Sensors Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe Quantum Sensors Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific Quantum Sensors Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa Quantum Sensors Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continues…

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Quantum Sensors Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Quantum Sensors Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Quantum Sensors Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Quantum Sensors Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

Continues…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com