Global Hypercalcemia Treatment Market Expected to Reach US$ 9.64 Bn in 2017

Global hypercalcemia treatment market revenues are anticipated to reach US$ 9.64 Bn in 2017, up from US$ 7.86 Bn in 2015. Increasing prevalence of hyperparathyroidism-related hypercalcemia and rising incidence of multiple myeloma are major factors expected to fuel growth of the global hypercalcemia treatment market over the forecast period. Availability of drug therapy alternatives over surgeries and favourable reimbursement policies are key factors expected to fuel global market growth.

Hospitals remain the largest distribution channel in the hypercalcemia market in terms of revenue contribution, accounting for around 39% share to the global market in 2015. Rapid diagnosis and easy availability of hypercalcemia drugs are key factors attributed to increasing revenue from the hospitals end user segment, and hospitals are expected to continue to remain the largest distribution channel for hypercalcemia treatment in the long-term.

Bisphosphonates product type segment is estimated to continue to account for relatively higher revenue share to the global market, at over 67% in 2016 end. U.S. FDA approval of denosumab (Xgeva) for treating hypercalcemia of malignancy refractory in 2014 has boosted the use of biophosphonates. Glucocorticoids and calcimimetics segments are also anticipated to witness steady revenue growth in the near future.

North America and Western Europe are among the leading markets for hypercalcemia treatment, with the former accounting for revenue share of 46% in 2015. The North America hypercalcemia treatment market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 4.39 Bn in 2017, up from US$ 3.61 Bn in 2015. The market in North America is dominated by the U.S. Higher prevalence of malignancy-related hypercalcemia among cancer patients in North America will continue to influence market growth in the near future.

Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. are among the leading players in the global hypercalcemia market. The U.S. remains a lucrative market for majority of leading players; foraying into emerging markets of Asia and Africa is a key focus area for global players.

Long-term Outlook: The global hypercalcemia market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.2% in terms of revenue during forecast period 2016–2026, and reach a value of US$ 25.23 Bn by 2026.