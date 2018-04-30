Global Child Resistant Foil Packaging Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2028

Global child resistant foil packaging market: A Historical Analysis

Child resistant foil packaging is a special type of packaging, which is done by the pharmaceutical manufacturers to reduce the risk of poisoning amongst the children. The risk associated with the accidental ingestion of hazardous material by kids, has long influenced research and packaging design to create child resistant solutions. Child resistant packaging is one of the optimum solution provided by the pharmaceutical manufacturers to provide the safety of children from medicines which are not meant for consumption by kids. In USA, child resistant packaging is the result of the poison prevention act (PPA) which was passed by the US congress in 1970. According to the poison protection act (PPPA) “Significantly difficult for children under five years of age to open or obtain a toxic or harmful amount of the substance contained therein within a reasonable time and not difficult for normal adults to use properly”. The main objective of child resistant foil packaging is to increase the resistance to opening of the packs by kids, yet maintaining a consumer friendly design, which can be easily handled by the adults.

Global child resistant foil packaging market: Segmentation

The global child resistant foil market has been segmented as:

On the basis of thickness, the global child resistant foil packaging market has been segmented as:

On the basis of end use, the global child resistant foil packaging market has been segmented as:

Blister Packaging

Sachet

Pouches

Bottles

On the basis of end use industry, the global child resistant foil packaging market has been segmented as:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical Industry

Consumer Goods Industry

Global child resistant foil packaging market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global child resistant foil packaging market are –

Tier I structure companies of the global child resistant foil packaging includes China Hongqiao Group Limited, UC RUSAL Plc, Amcor Limited, Hindalco Industries Ltd, Alcoa Corporation.

China Hongqiao Group Limited, UC RUSAL Plc, Amcor Limited, Hindalco Industries Ltd, Alcoa Corporation. Tier II structure companies of the global child resistant foil packaging includes Bemis Inc

Bemis Inc Tier III structure companies of the global child resistant foil packaging includes Ess Dee Aluminum Ltd , Pactech Packaging LLC, Green Pack Foils Pvt. Ltd., Ethiprint

Tier structure has been considered as follows-

Companies with revenue exceeding US$ 5 Bn, have been considered Tier I Companies. Those with revenues between US$ 1 Bn & US$ 5 Bn, have been considered as tier II companies. Finally, the companies with the revenue below US$ 1 Bn have been considered as the Tier III companies

Exhibit-2 represents the tier classification of companies which have been considered in this article. Company annual reports have been used as the resources for calculating the revenue share of the global child resistant foil packaging market.

Exhibit-3 represents the estimated accidental drug ingestion cases of the global child resistant foil packaging market

Global child resistant foil packaging market: Significance

Annually, a significant number of accidental drug injestion cases are reported of nearly 45% of the cases comprises of children below 52 months, as the subject. To curb the risk of accidental injestion by children, yet, ensure a convenient opening system of adults, child resistant foil packaging, and by extension, pouches are manufactured. Among the specific regions Europe accounts for the significant market share of child resistant foil packaging market and a well-positioned pharmaceutical packaging industry in the region is attributed to the growth of the global child resistant foil packaging market.

Key Developments Shaping the market:

The child resistant foil packaging market is subjected to significance influence from government regulations and design level innovations among the key manufacturers are as follows:

On 19 January 2015, Amcor flexible launches its Amcor opening feature (AOF) on child resistant push through blister lidding, this technology was readily available on pouch stock and stick packs for the pharmaceutical market.

On 27 August, 2017 Keystone Folding Box Co. has designed a new child resistant paperboard pack, which it says fits in line with manufacturers sustainability objectives.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.