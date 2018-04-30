Alina Cosmetics and Sylveco Company Reached Direct Distribution Agreement to Sell Sylveco Skincare Products in the United States

Alina Cosmetics will be directly selling, marketing, and representing Sylveco company and its natural beauty products in the United States. Sylveco company is a Polish natural skin care products manufacturer which wants to establish its presence in the American market.

Ventura, CA – Alina Cosmetics LLC a distribution company located in Westlake Village, California joined forces with SYLVECO, Polish skincare product manufacturer to market and distribute Sylveco’s beauty products in the United States. Alina Cosmetics will be actively marketing SYLVECO under distinctively Polish natural personal care brands – Sylveco, Biolaven Organic, and Vianek.

The firm is using Polish natural ingredients and resources in its formulations, and by doing that, it taps into the Slavic Medicine heritage and Central-European traditions of herbal and homeopathic medicine.

Sylveco Company, as a first cosmetic company in the world, started to use an extract from a birch tree bark – betulin and betulinic acid in their skincare products. This valuable natural active substance makes all Sylveco products very useful in battling various skin problems. Sylveco brand is a unique and effective yet safe natural beauty remedy. All Sylveco products are hypoallergenic, and they were dermatologically tested.

SYLVECO cosmeticeuticals are without artificial ingredients aimed at people with sensitive skin and prone to allergies. SYLVECO products have specially formulated recipes based on vegetable oils and butter as well as extracts from Polish herbs with well-established healing effects. These cosmetics are distinguished by 100% naturalness, delicacy and a guarantee of high efficiency.

Sylveco cosmetics include only ingredients which are approved by organizations certifying natural cosmetics (in agreement with COSMOS standards). Additionally, the company produces its cosmetics with the European Union strict cosmetics regulations and the highest safety standards. It assures that all its products brought to the United States are very safe, non-toxic, and cruelty-free. This allows us to build consumers trust and a solid reputation.

Alina Cosmetics brings Sylveco’s natural beauty products and curates them for the American market. These beauty products are surprisingly affordable which allow everybody to experience and enjoy their high quality and natural effectiveness.

For additional information or a sample copy, please email to contact ( @ ) alinacosmetics dot com

A PR by 1888pressrelease