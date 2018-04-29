The Great Debate: Gastric Sleeve or Gastric Bypass Surgery

Making a life-changing decision on having a surgery for weight loss can be a big deal. After making the decision to go through with the surgery, there will be questions asked about the procedure, the long-term effects, and the outcome. However, after making the final decision to have surgery, many patients may find themselves asking the question as to which surgery would be a better fit for them. Many patients wonder whether Gastric Sleeve or Gastric Bypass surgery is better for them. While there may be side effects and different outcomes for both procedures, it is important to know which one is a better fit for certain patients.

Gastric Sleeve

Once the decision is made on which surgery to have, knowing the difference between the two life-changing procedures is important. For many people, the common choice of weight loss surgery is Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy. The reason behind this decision is because there has been a higher rate of a success with this procedure as well as fewer deaths. Patients in 2016 who had the sleeve gastrectomy procedure were 72 percent more likely of having success and their weight loss remaining the same after five years. Another positive aspect of the sleeve gastrectomy procedure is that it takes less time to perform and has fewer complications and fewer nutritional implications.

Gastric Bypass

Gastric bypass surgery is still a popular way to go because of the issues it helps with for a morbidly obese person’s body. It is usually a procedure performed on patients who are having bowel obstruction issues. This option has been chosen in the past because of the life-threatening issues that happen to the body if a person finds it hard to lose weight.

Side effects of Gastric Bypass and Gastric Sleeve surgery

Although Sleeve Gastrectomy has shown great promise, there is a higher leak-rate after having this procedure done. However, gastric bypass has also had a significant amount of leakage as well as hemorrhaging. If facing a revision for gastric bypass, surgeons find it more difficult because of possible erosion. However, sleeve gastrectomy allows for revisional surgery, even the whole sleeve can be redone.

Which is better?

While every major procedure always comes with side effects, the age-old battle between gastric procedures has drawn negative and positive views from both sides. However, with technology comes a better chance of surviving obesity and diabetes. The question remains, which is better? Even though gastric bypass has been around for many years and has had many successes, the better fit for an obese or diabetic patient is usually gastric sleeve surgery. This procedure leaves much hope for the future if the patient has to have revisions or if there are initial positive outcomes.

