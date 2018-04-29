MixMining, Trusted ETH Cloud Mining Platform

Mining cryptocurrencies seems like a fast way to earn money while doing almost nothing. Many have tried to get into it, only to quit after realizing how expensive it is to get reliable hardware, including cooling fans, set it up and pay the exorbitant electricity bill. However, there is an alternative.

Cloud mining, put simply, means buying CPU power from dedicated data centers who use their own equipment to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) on your behalf. You only need a home computer for communications, optional local Bitcoin wallets and so on.

Of course, in the case of handling money – or something with the potential to become money at some point – reliability is a key issue. Profitability is possible if you make the right choices, but never invest more than you are willing to lose. Researching the service provider should be the number one step and this issue resolves itself.

Why Cloud Mining?

This way of mining has its good and bad sides, but researching it properly eliminates many of the cons. The main advantage of this approach is that you don’t need to have in-depth knowledge of mining hardware, nor buy expensive and hard-to-obtain devices. There is no heat or noise to deal with that usually comes with a homemade mining rig, and your electricity bill will be no larger than usual.

Moreover, the amount of work to be done is simply lower. By relegating the task of cryptocurrency mining to a trusted cloud mining service, you get all the benefits of receiving cryptocurrency without having to dedicate a room in your apartment to the rig and any amount of your daily free time to checking if everything is going smoothly.

MixMining

MixMining (www.mixmining.com) is a cloud mining service with advanced miners located all over the globe, guaranteeing 24-hour service. As soon as payment is confirmed, the mining process will start without delay. They support multiple cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Zcash). If you’re unsure which amount of your crypto of choice your money is getting you, the website offers a handy slider with which you can see all the specifications in regards to hashrate of choice.

Their transparency is perhaps the selling point: you can check your profits through their app whenever is most convenient to you, there are no hidden fees or commissions, and clients reported great satisfaction with their customer service

Advantages of MixMining

Compared with other cloud mining services such as Genesis Mining, MixMining offers a distinct advantage of being geared much more towards advanced customers with large demands of hashrate at an affordable price. The pricing is also much more upfront: instead of listing the price as an amount of US dollars per hashrate unit, the aforementioned slider proves its transparency by fully citing the price.

Also, some legal risks are evaded by using MixMining : HashFlare offers an affiliate program, where you get a percentage of the investment made by those you referred. However, not disclosing to them that you are getting paid for it can land you in legal trouble.

Choose Wisely

No matter which service provider you choose, do not forget to do your own research, as with all things related to cryptocurrencies. Security, transparency and the potential to changes to active contracts are all factors you need to keep in mind, but also whether or not a certain provider can meet your needs adequately. Otherwise, what would be the point of not mining yourself?

