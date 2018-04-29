Crossing Continents: Uplive US Stars Walk Red Carpet at 2018 AMF

Six of Uplive’s talented United States based hosts visit Seoul, South Korea to attend the 2018 Asia Model Festival next month. Uplive, a recognized top global live streaming app with over 60 million users worldwide, chose the six hosts during the Glam Up Challenge during the month of April.

The challenge, which took place on Uplive’s live streaming mobile platform, was a partnership between Uplive and AMF to provide its millions of broadcasters the unique opportunity to win cash rewards and VIP passes to the largest model festival in Asia.

Hundreds of thousands of US broadcasters were drawn to this great opportunity as the AMF is considered a powerful launch-pad to stardom. Nearly all of the top models from 15 different countries will attend the event, as well as some of the most prominent Asian stars, designers and celebrities, such as Jimmy Choo, Jerry Yan, Girls’ Generation, and more.

The festival is a conglomerate of entertainment, consisting of famously branded fashion shows, a gala show, various K-pop performances, and multiple beauty shows, all leading up to the four headlining events of the festival: Face of Asia, Asian Traditional Fashion Show, Asia Angels SCALAA Show, and the Asia Model Awards.

Uplive’s Glam Up Challenge winners are very excited about this unique opportunity.

“We did it,” said Ryan Carter, the challenge’s first place winner, known on the app as BlameRyanCarter. “This is really a dream come true. I still can’t believe it!.”

Carter, who recently left a different app to be a part of Uplive, took part in the challenge during just his first month as a host. Uplive users and supporters alike joined his performances, sending him many of the app’s cool and unique animated gifts, helping him to take the throne.

“The Legos [during my broadcast] are the ONLY reason we won first place in the U.S., and I can’t wait to bring them to Korea with me through Uplive. I love Uplive! Asia Model Week, here we come!”

“I honestly can’t believe I even stood a chance at winning,” said the challenge’s second place winner Maxwell James, known on the app simply by the same name. “I just want to thank Uplive for this awesome opportunity. I want to thank the community of hosts and the audience for making this new chapter an awesome one thus far.”

Mirae “Miyou” Ahn is another top performer in Uplive. As a Korean national living in the US who was completely foreign to live-streaming and broadcasting, She quickly gained hundreds of fans and “gifters” from around the world.

“I’m just really proud of the fact that the US region was able to participate in this amazing event,” Ahn said. “I couldn’t ask for more. The best thing about this app was the fact that I got to meet new friends from all over the world. I’m excited to connect with many diverse hosts/fans through this event.”

Uplive has quickly become a trendy app featuring talented people from every corner of the globe. Many of the app’s hosts enjoy the platform for its friendly community, cool gifts, and many like-minded fellow artists. It provides hosts a unique way to interact with their fans, showcase their talent and make money at the same time.

Jessica Escalante, A.K.A. Hulagrl017, an avid traveler, Hawaiian hula dancer, and Glam Up Challenge participant had this to say:

“I’ve been on Uplive since late December of 2017. I believe it is a gateway to meet new friends all around the world. Words cannot express how grateful I am towards my viewers and my friends, who believed in me and worked together with me on this adventure. Having the opportunity to attend this event with my fellow broadcasters in wonderful South Korea, is the definition of ‘living it up’. Thanks, Uplive!”

The Asia Model Festival headlining events begin Saturday, May 5 at the COEX D Hall in Seoul.

Uplive Glam Challenge Highlights