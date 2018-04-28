Blood Group Typing Market Comprehensive Review of its Applications, Demand, Growth Opportunities and Future Prospects

Blood group typing is a procedure of determining what specific type of blood a person has, which depends on the presence of antigens on the red blood cells. It is done in organ donation process, to safely donate or receive a blood transfusion and to determine whether Rh factor is present on the surface of the red blood cell. Blood group typing is very important during pregnancy as it can prevent severe anaemia in the new born. There are various techniques and methods to detect the blood group. The global blood group typing market has witnessed significant growth due to the advancement in technology which has improved detection methods.

North America held the largest share in the global blood group typing market in 2016, followed by Europe. It was the prominent market for the blood group typing products and services. The reasons of the dominance of North America is the presence of different reimbursement schemes for several surgeries and prevalence of chronic diseases. Asia-Pacific blood group typing market is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period with the growth centered at China, Japan, and India.

They key players in the global blood group typing market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Immucor, Inc., Quotient Limited, BAG Health Care GmbH, DAY medical SA, Grifols S.A., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Novacyt Group, DIAGAST, AXO Science, and Agena Bioscience, Inc.

