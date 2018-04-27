X-ray Inspection Systems Market with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2023

Market Synopsis:

X-ray inspection systems are used to detect minute defects in any product or metal by destructive means. These inspection techniques cover a wide range of sectors such as automotive, food and pharmaceuticals and many more, from inspection of cracks in materials to detection of external matter into materials. The increased usage of minute products and their assembly in electronics industry requires quality inspection, which can detect hidden defects.

X-rays have a high energy density, which can pass through the product. The X-rays for radiograph are generated by an electric X-ray tube. Depending on the density of the object to be inspected, the X-rays are reduced to higher or lower degree. The detector which is the source at the other end converts the leftover radiation to electric signals and differences the density of the inspected object. The image processing software gives corresponding output after detecting the differences in the contrast of an image which highlights the missing or contaminant products.

In food and pharmaceuticals, product inspection has become an essential element to detect contamination with impurities, which can be hazardous. Detection of magnetic and non- magnetic metals can be detected through metal detectors in the food industry. The major drawback with metal detectors is that they are limited, they cannot detect the external metal which is coated with aluminum. X-ray detection systems in the food industry are also used for identifying contaminants like glass, stones, ceramics and similar materials, which can cause a major problem.

In recent years, the global X-Ray Inspection Systems Market are witnessing a rapid growth. The growth is driven by adoption of technology in the food and pharmaceutical industry, aviation sector and demand for technically advanced systems are driving the market.

The Global X-ray inspection systems market is expected to reach approximately USD 810 million growing at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players:

North Star Imaging, Inc. (U.S.),

Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium),

Nordson DAGE (UK),

YXLON International GmbH (Germany),

VJ Group, Inc. (U.S.),

3DX-RAY Ltd. (UK),

VisiConsult X-ray Systems

Solutions GmbH (Germany),

Smith’s Detection, Inc. (UK),

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (Switzerland),

General Electric Co. (U.S.).

Segmentation:

The global X-ray Inspection Systems market is segmented on the basis of imaging technique, dimension, vertical and region. On the basis of the imaging technique, the segment is further classified into film based imaging and digital imaging. The digital imaging can be sub-segmented into digital radiography, computed tomography. Digital radiography comprises of direct digital type and computed type. On the basis of the dimension, the segment is further classified into 2D and 3D. X-ray Inspection Systems can be used in various verticals such as aerospace, automotive, power and infrastructure, government, manufacturing and many more.

Key Findings:

HEUFT SYSTEMTECHNIK GMBH, the key market player in X-ray inspection systems, developed new pulsed X-ray technology, which provides maximum detection capability in a limited space

Peco InspX Corporation, a major market player in advanced detection solutions launched new solution for effective detection of vent tube fragments

Regional Analysis:

The global X-ray inspection systems market is studied for regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to show a high growth rate during the forecast period. The growth is driven by food industry and power generation sector, which uses highly advanced systems for detection techniques. North America is anticipated to hold major market share in the global X-ray inspection systems market owing to the presence of major market players, being technically advanced and high adoption rate among various industries.

Intended Audience:

Rental service providers

Technology investors

Research institutes and organizations

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Software providers

Government bodies

Technology providers

