The Car Hire Services Surely Give You The Freedom To Move Around At Your Will

If you are visiting Dubai the car hire proves to be more convenient and economical compared to looking out for the public transport system or availing a cab. This is because you can hire a car of your choice from the Rocket Rent A Car services that offers you a fleet of vehicles to make a choice and also best deals whether you want to rent out the car for a day, week, and month or on long lease. There is no doubt everyone has different reasons for renting out a car and the car rental services Dubai offers you customised plans that suit to your requirements. They car rental company brings you luxury vehicles, mid-range vehicles and also budget vehicles suitable for everyone’s affordability when you want to hire a car in Dubai.

You can go through the available cars for rental to choose one that best suits for your travel needs in UAE. You no longer have to compromise on your comfort or status and have a car of your choice to move places anytime and anywhere in Dubai. All you need to hire a car is to be above 22 years of age and a valid driving license. You need to pay the rental amount as well as a refundable caution deposit on the vehicle before the keys of the vehicle are handed over to you. In case, you want to avail monthly car lease services you can enjoy a vehicle pick up and drop off facilities without any hassles. The cars are available in the best condition and quality for you to use however the vehicles should not be used for off road driving, motor rallys or sports that may damage the vehicle. There are also clear terms on the expenses to be borne by the customer in case of a repair or damage to the vehicle under their possession.

The car hire services surely offer the best services to the clients offering daily rental cars at a much affordable price for everyone at 49.99 Dhs and monthly rentals at as low as 1440 Dhs. Based on the vehicle model the price may vary a bit but compared to other car rentals or cab fares the prices from car hire services from Rocket Rent A Car are surely the best deals available in the market. Additional accessories like a GPS monitor, Sim with phone, baby seat in the vehicle etc can also be availed at the best price from the company.

Rockrentacars is one name in the car rental industry in Dubai which offers all the benefits and luxury of Car Lease Plans with an extending network of premium cars. And also have a long term car lease. To get more info visit our website.





Adress:

P.O.Box: 97856

Deira, Omar bin Al Khattab

Road, Near Golf Round a Boat

97856

Dubai

U.A.E.

rocketdubai@yahoo.com

info@rocketrentacars.com

+971 55 3885611

+971 50 2923806

+971 4 2723313

Fax: +971 4 2716613