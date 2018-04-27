Smart Irrigation Market Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2022

Smart Irrigation Market – Overview:

Water conservation has become a global initiative in the past decade. Every industry in the economic sector has been contributing towards this cause. As this objective gets acclaimed on a global level it also creates platforms for the smaller markets to build themselves. The growth that the global market for smart irrigation has observed can be distinguished as an outcome of this cause. During the forecast period of 2017-2022, this market is expected to soar above expectations and achieve enormous expansion.

Smart irrigation is an innovative technique to keep the water usage in control without hampering the natural growth of crops. In this method, landscape irrigation devices and controllers are utilized. These tools provide real-time information that is crucial for scheduling the irrigation routine. Smart irrigation basically aims at utilizing water in adequate amounts without wasting it.

Observing the current condition of the world’s ecosystem, one thing is pretty clear – the world needs to start conserving water. And owing to this, it can be confidently asserted that the global market for smart irrigation will grow by leaps and bounds in the forthcoming projection period. This market is all set to earn a turnover of about 1561 million by the end of the forecast period. The estimated CAGR for this time period will be 17%.

Major Key Players

HydroPoint (U.S.),

Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.),

The Toro Company (U.S.),

Hunter Industries (U.S.),

Skydrop ( U.S.),

Weathermatic (U.S.),

Baseline Inc. (U.S.)

AquaSpy (U.S.),

Hortau (U.S.),

Libelium (Spain), Aquacell Systems (Australia), Netafim (Israel) are profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global Smart Irrigation Market.

Industry News

January 23, 2018 – WaterBit a well-known player of this field recently declared its alliance with AT&T. Both of these giants joined hands in the month of January this year and the main aim of this partnership is to provide smart irrigation to the farmers. The market has set eyes on this development and experts believe that a lot of profit would come out of this partnership.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide market for smart irrigation has been segmented into three main parts. Each of these has a sub-division respectively and they have been mentioned below:

Application – Non-agriculture and agriculture. On the basis of application, the non-agriculture market takes the lead and holds the largest market share.

By components – Smart detection system/network elements, sensors and water/flow meter. On account of components, sensors govern the market and account for the largest share of the market. The main reason for this is that sensors help in improving productivity and viability of the soil as well the crop.

By types – Soil moisture-based irrigation systems and weather-based irrigation systems. Weather-based irrigation systems have an edge over the others.

