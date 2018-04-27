Industrial Venting Membrane Market – Global Future | Emerging Growth Prospects by 2026

New York April 2018(Press Release) – Global Industrial Venting Membrane Market is valued at 919 million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 1580.23 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.57% between 2016 and 2026. Expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) membrane is widely used by designers and engineers as it is a desirable option to optimize flow and retention characteristics. Many industrial applications are widely using expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) membrane with its unique microporous structure. This structure consists of small randomly connected fibrils that render an effective pore size many times smaller than can be seen by the naked eye. Medical device designers seek to identify safe and effective filtration solutions for critical healthcare applications.

Typical applications of venting membrane can be classified based on the final industry it serves. In medical industry, venting membrane widely used for stormy and urine bags, transducer protectors, IV inline filter set. In automobiles industry, it is used for headlight, tank, micrometers, and sensors. It is used for portable electronic appliances, consumer electronics in electronics industry. Packaging industry uses venting membrane agriculture products, industrial chemicals, consumer chemicals and cleaners and packaging applications both in edible and non-edible containers.

The venting membrane market is dominated by top 8 players that take more than 80% of total market. Leading players in the industry are Gore, Saint-Gobain, Clarcor, Donaldson, Zeusinc, Sumitomo and MicroVent. Expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) membranes have been discovered as a competitive packaging and protecting solution for decades. Today, cost is the main issue that is affecting the industry. Manufacturers are holding more than 40% gross profit because of the high technical barriers. The global ePTFE Membrane is valued at 1800 Million USD in 2017. This means only 10% of total application field is covered by Venting material while remaining majority part falls in filtration market in industrial and environmental fields, as while as textile market.

Get Free Sample Report: https://bit.ly/2FcvV8W

Industrial Venting Membrane Market: Competitive Analysis

Report includes accurate analysis of key players with Market Value, Company profile, SWOT analysis. The Study constitutes of following key players in Industrial Venting Membrane Market:

• Gore

• Saint-Gobain

• Clarcor

• Donaldson

• Zeusinc

• Sumitomo

• MicroVent

Industrial Venting Membrane Market: Vent Type

• Push-in Vent

• Screw-in Vent

• Shield Screw-in Vent

Get Free Customized Report Sample: https://bit.ly/2FcvV8W

Industrial Venting Membrane Market: Testing

• Salt Fog Testing

• Salt Spray Testing

• Corrosive Gas Testing

• Temperature Testing

Industrial Venting Membrane Market: Application

• Automotive

• Electric & Electronics

• Medical

• Chemical Packaging

• Food &Beverages Packaging

Buy Report: https://www.profsharemarketresearch.com/demostat/industrial-venting-membrane-market-report-demostat/

Industrial Venting Membrane Market report delivers comprehensive analysis of :

• Market Forecast for 2018-26

• Market growth drivers

• Challenges and Opportunities

• Emerging and Current market trends

• Market player Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value)

• Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import analysis

• End user/application Analysis

Contact Us:

Mia Cox,

Email- sales@profsharemarketresearch.com

Tel- 1-877-797-7295

Site- www.profsharemarketresearch.com