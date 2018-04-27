High gloss labels Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players 2017 – 2027

Global high gloss labels market: Introduction

Labels have become an important part of market today. They are not just used for storing information related to product but also attract customers and increase product appeal. It has been found that, it takes only seven seconds to create purchase or a drop. High gloss labels are a sub-class of coated labels. High gloss label is a type of label which is economical, and provides smooth and fine printing surface for branding and promotion. Generally, inkjet and laser printers are used on high gloss labels for printing purposes. Here on high gloss labels, ultra violet coatings and gloss laminates together protect a label’s inks from spreading. Also, these high gloss labels are comparatively cheaper than film and possess equivalent print quality and durability, which increases their preference. Materials which are used for the production of high gloss labels are polypropylene, paper, and others. High gloss labels adhere to multiple surfaces such as that of glass, metal, plastics and others. These labels provide good heat, moisture, and water resistance, which increases their durability. High gloss labels find a wide range of applications and are used as product labels, barcode labels and labels which are used on boxes, among others.

Global high gloss labels market: Dynamics

The global high gloss labels market growth is attributed to growing industries across the globe. Industries such as food & beverage, confectionary industry, electronics industry, chemical industry, and other such industries are using high gloss labels as a part of their packaging. This factor is expected to drive the global high gloss labels market growth over the forecast period. Increasing use of barcodes in the packaging industry is expected to elevate the global high gloss labels market growth during the forecast period. These labels are available in various adhesive types such as repositionable, reusable or permanent. These high gloss labels provide excellent printability, which helps manufacturers to print product related information on the surface. This factor is expected to drive global high gloss labels market growth over the forecast period. High gloss labels are abrasion resistant and water resistant. This increases their preference among the manufacturers, which in turn drives the growth of global high gloss labels market over the next decade. The factors which might hamper the global gloss labels market growth is availability of rather cheaper alternatives such as matte labels and other such labels in the market.

Global high gloss labels market: Segmentation

On the basis of material used, the global high gloss labels market has been segmented as:

PE

PET

Paper

PVC

Others

On the basis of adhesive type, the global high gloss labels market has been segmented as:

Repositionable

Reusable

Permanent

On the basis of application, the global high gloss labels market has been segmented as:

Barcode labels

Product labels

Others

On the basis of end use industry, the global high gloss labels market has been segmented as:

Food & beverage industry

Confectionary industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Cosmetic industry

Electronic industry

Other industries

Global high gloss labels market: Regional Outlook

Based on regions, the global high gloss labels market is divided into seven regions namely:

North America

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific except Japan

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Japan

North America and Western European region are expected to witness low growth in high gloss labels market over the next decade as these markets are already matured. APEJ is the fastest growing market for high gloss labels during the forecast period, primarily driven by emerging economies such as India and China, where high gloss labels market is expected to grow due to growth in the consumer packaged goods industries and growing number of supermarkets in the region. The Eastern Europe and Latin America high gloss labels markets are expected to witness average growth due to increase in manufacturing industries in the region, growing purchasing power, and changing lifestyle. MEA is expected to observe average growth during the next decade. Japan high gloss labels market is expected to witness average growth as the market is saturated and well established.

Global high gloss labels market: Key Players

The key players operating in the global high gloss labels market are – Primera Technology Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Laser Inkjet Labels, AM Labels Ltd, Blanco Labels, Fast Labels, and others.