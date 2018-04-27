Global Kanban Software: Market Overview and Future Opportunities by 2026

New York April 2018(Press Release) – Kanban Software Market is expected to reach 475.51 million USD by 2026 at CAGR of 17.75 %. Kanban is a visual project and process management technique that uses signals to represent work items. The Kanban Method is a tool to design, manage, and improve flow systems for knowledge work. Organizations can do work by visualizing their work flow, limit work in progress (WIP) and stop starting and start finishing. Kanban software is designed to provide better visualization of work and more flexibility for ongoing process improvement than classical project management and work tracking software.

The report comprises value chain analysis for each of the product segments. Value chain analysis offers in depth information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for Kanban Software Market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. Research report includes major player analysis with shares of each player inside market, growth rate and market attractiveness in different end users/regions. Our study on Kanban Software Market helps user to make precise decision in order to expand their market presence and increase their market share.

Today, with increasing globalization same work has been distributed to different teams which works remotely across the globe. As more organizations are outsourcing their work, the need for online Kanban software has increased. Similarly, organisations hiring freelancers, contractors and part-time associates who may work from different places still requires a way to collaborate and maintain a common line of communication among team members. Team members can easily adopt Kanban board software as the basic concept of Kanban software is much similar to a physical Kanban board. Team can immediately see how easy it is to create and assign tasks, visualize work and workflow, and identify and experiment with opportunities for improvement.

Teams that are practicing traditional Kanban have used tools such as whiteboards, sticky notes, and markers to demonstrate workflows, project status, and task ownership. These teams need to hold regular standup meeting around the physical whiteboard to set priorities and discuss any roadblocks or bottlenecks that may be delaying progress. On the other hand, teams that uses Kanban board software helps them manage work over the traditional kanban teams that only use sticky notes and whiteboards. With Kanban tools, teams can increase project visibility across multiple sites, encourage real-time collaboration and communication, automatically collect data for later analysis, easily evolve and improve your team’s processes.

Kanban Software Market: Competitive Analysis

Report includes accurate analysis of key players with Market Value, Company profile, SWOT analysis. The Study constitutes of following key players in Kanban Software Market:

• LeanKit

• Kanbanize

• SwiftKanban

• One2Team

• Kanbanflow

• Targetprocess

• Kanbanchi

• Trello

• Aha!

• Kanban Tool

• Smartsheet

• Scrumwise

• Kanbanery

• ZenHub

Kanban Software Market: Service Type

• Cloud-based

• On Premise

Kanban Software Market: Model Type

• Spiral Model

• V Model

• Waterfall Model

Kanban Software Market: Application

• Software development

• Knowledge work

• Human Resources

• Marketing

• Organizational strategy

• Executive leadership

Kanban Software Market report delivers comprehensive analysis of:

• Market Forecast for 2018-26

• Market growth drivers

• Challenges and Opportunities

• Emerging and Current market trends

• Market player Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value)

• Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import analysis

• End user/application Analysis

