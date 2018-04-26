The Walnut – The Best Discount Business Hotel to Enjoy Great Deals

The given press release is all about the best business hotel- The Walnut that provides great conference facilities at discounted rates.

Expense is always an issue for business travelers. One has to consider each and every aspect of the trip, from the charge to the food to the lodging. When traveling to Dallas, for business events or conferences, proper planning will make sure that you can travel within your budget. You will then be able to experience the pleasure of being able to freely explore and discover Dallas without having to concern about the level of the money in your pockets. This is why searching for Discount Business Hotels Dallas TX Downtown is absolutely essential. The walnut is one of the best business hotels in the city that provide great facilities to corporate travelers at highly discounted prices. No matter whether you want to organize a small conference or a big conference, you can make your event successful by selecting this hotel.

It has fully equipped meeting room which can accommodate up to 50 people on round tables or and about 75 people theater style. The best thing is that our meeting space is adorned with extremely comfortable tables and chairs that will provide your invitees great comfort. Facilities like free high speed Wi-Fi, projector screen and water station are also available in the meeting room for corporate travelers. For your help, the hotel also provides highly professional staff members and you can ask them for any kind of help during your conference. Other than exceptional business facilities, the hotel also renders excellent facilities for leisure travelers. It offers numerous categories of rooms that you can choose them according to your specific need and budget.

All the rooms are neat, clean and well equipped with modern-day facilities like air conditioner, microwave, iron and ironing board, refrigerator, desk, LCD television and lots more. Some great facilities like in-room movies, tea and coffee maker, high speed Wi-Fi, laundry and complimentary full hot breakfast is also provided by the hotel to its guests. In short, you can say that this hotel is an ideal place to experience generous hospitality and modern staying amenities. So if you are coming to Dallas for business purpose or fun, then consider booking this hotel to make your trip delightful!

Contact Information

11069 Composite Dr. Dallas, TX 75229-4542

Phone: (972) 484-6557

Website – www.thewalnuthotel.com