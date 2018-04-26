SHOKOCAST – THE MOST INNOVATIVE SOCIAL MUSIC PLATFORM BUILT ON A GLOBAL DECENTRALISED BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK.

NEWS PROVIDED BY

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, April 26, 2018/ – shokoCAST, a global social music innovation platform, launches its social music platform that is set to be the most disruptive and innovative social music platform globally despite it having an African focus and especially in areas that have the most basic of technology infrastructure.

The platform will seek to revolutionise the music, telecommunications and advertising value chains whilst benefiting musicians and music lovers everywhere.

shokoCAST is a social music platform that brings about the rebirth of sound and evolution of music by converging the entire music value chain whilst bringing the artist directly to the fans. It”s a place where musicians build careers, fans find inspiration and managers discover talent! shokoCAST is a global decentralized free social music network built using Technology Innovations that are based on Multiple Interdependent Disruptions to the music industry on a hybrid quadruple layered blockchain called SHOkolah. The platform will enable the creation of music by artists and beatmakers and DJs, collaboration amongst users and sharing including the creation of ‘communities with similar tastes’, publishing and royalty administration; digital distribution; and consumption and monetization avenues that include downloads and streams and many new forms of revenue creation.

“We are very proud to be creating such an innovative solution that is second to none and which puts shokoCAST on track to be a global player. We have undertaken a crowdfunding campaign that is open to everyone and brings tremendous benefits to the musical industry, artists in particular, and also to those who invest in convertible notes and digital assets. We invite everyone from across the continent to join us as we build a social music platform that is relevant not just to Africa, but the world,” says Therry Martins, CEO and Founder of shokoCAST.

In emerging economies, higher are the hurdles you would need to jump to even consider releasing a track worse a career. Trying to invest time promoting your solo career is even more daunting as you would need to keep sync of all the different social platforms and conversations whilst keeping relevant. This is assuming you have the resources to create and publish music. Digital and online distribution has added to the evolution of the industry to a point where streaming accounts for over 60% of revenue.

Blockchain technologies and the use of cryptocurrencies holds great prospects for Africa especially when considering their construct with benefits that include decentralisation, consensus and cryptography and the fact that it simply provides trust within a system of unknown users [1]. It is worth noting that even the World Economic Forum is cognizant of its potential in the banking industry with its report on the future of the financial infrastructure [2]. The SWIFT Institute also expects “substantial reductions in both cost and risk” within certain business areas of financial services [3]. Blockchain has the potential of economic evolution based on its impact to baseline industries, for example, blockchain could affect, among other business models, clearinghouses, exchanges, brokers, or remittances in capital markets, real-time money transfer, cryptocurrencies, and settlement markets, insurance also holds potential for blockchain technology applications. Blockchain capabilities are also instrumental in improving business processes like easier fraud detention and reduced administration costs through the use of smart contracts [4].

“To create an effective social music ecosystem centred on innovation, shokoCAST is the best platform that offers an integrated solution that converges the value chains whilst encouraging changing digital lifestyles and music needs through the use of disruptive technologies that promote industry convergence, all for the benefit of society,” says Therry Martins, CEO and Founder of shokoCAST. “We are committed to completing our crowdfunding campaign and launching our platform as soon as possible.”

shokoCAST will offer a simple UI/UX for users that include 3 key user groups: music makers (artist, songwriters, vocalists, beatmakers, and DJs), music movers (fans, distributors, producers, our dRadio, other streaming platforms, everything digital) and music managers (record labels, collection societies, governmental departments in some countries, advertising companies, support service providers e.g. photography and recording studios). Key features include:

1) shokoCAST the platform that enables the user creation of music, collaboration amongst users and sharing including the creation of ‘communities with similar tastes’; publishing and royalty administration; digital distribution; and consumption and monetization avenues that include downloads and streams and many new forms of revenue creation;

2) suPERFORMER for monetization in addition to shokoCAST through live video, 360 video and augmented reality streaming, live concerts and events, ticketing, etc.;

3) Audio curated music playlists on digital radio or dRadio for those would prefer to listen to great sounds during their busy day;

4) A fully fledged transactional wallet called shokollet that hard-wires the solution to the blockchain providing full transactional capabilities on the network and with other cryptocurrencies and services;

5) Socialing that unites users and groups; and

6) The secure and anonymous messenger called SHUSH! that is also the backbone to an uncensored news feed and user engagement.

7) All on a quadruple layered hybrid blockchain called SHOkolah.

All actions and activities by users is rewarded by SHK tokens which is exciting as it”s the fuel by which music is built, traded and even promoted. Aspiring artists now have the means of exploiting these social incentives to build their careers! All this is possible thanks to the many technology innovations developed by the shokoCAST specialists and ties to the decentralized super-network. Having adopted a differential niche strategy that is very attractive to emerging economies as we will be building on partnerships in these countries.

