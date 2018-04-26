Resectoscopes Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2023

Resectoscopes are surgical instruments used in procedures of uterus, prostate, bladder, or urethra. Resectoscopes are primarily used for tissue extraction and removal of masses or growths (fibroids) and damaged tissues. Resectoscopes comprise a camera (such as a wide angle microscope) and extraction instrument (wire loop) which enables surgeons to visualize surgical site and perform surgery through the same incision. Use of resectoscopes in urogenital procedures decrease healing time, reduces surgical trauma, and provides minimally invasive treatment options for the patient.

Increasing prevalence of urinary/urogenital diseases such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), urinary incontinence, urinary tract infection and hematuria have created immense demand for resection procedures and consequently for sophisticated resectoscopes. As per the U.S National Library of Medicine, 60% of men over the age of sixty and 80% of men over the age of 80 have been diagnosed as BPH patients who require transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP). Resectoscopes have been demonstrated to be efficient, cost-effective and, most importantly have a low rate of post surgical infections. Current technical advancements such as bipolar, roller ball, roller barrel and cutting loop electrodes, along with video-capabilities have substantially increased the acceptance of resectoscopes in surgical procedures.

Visual, hands-on access to the surgical sites and immediate removal of excess tissue is some of the technical advancement of resectoscopes over other available equipment for visualization and removal of tissues. However, recent technological advances to reduce the invasive aspect of surgical treatments of urogenital diseases such as lasers, microwave, radio waves, Photoselective laser vaporization of the prostate (PVP) and ultrasound would restrain the resectoscopes market to some extent.

One perspective of analyzing the market is based on type of electrode used in resectoscopes. Monopolar, bipolar, grooved roller, roller ball, roller barrel and straight cutting loop are some major electrodes that are widely used in resectoscopes.

Based on geography, the resectoscopes market has been analyzed for North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America and Europe held the largest shares in terms of market revenue of the global resectoscopes market in 2013. The primary reasons for North America and Europe holding the leading positions in the global resectoscopes market are high prevalence of urogenital diseases such as BPH and benign prostatic obstruction (BPO), and well established healthcare infrastructure in both the regions. According to the American Urological Association, 15 million men in the United States are symptomatic to BPH and in the approximately 150,000 people have TURPs performed each year. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020.

A number of factors such as increasing prevalence of urinary tract infections, aging population, increasing focus on research and development would be fuelling the growth of resectoscopes market in Asia-Pacific in coming years. According to the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, United Nations, 23 million individuals aged 80 years or over were living in China in 2013. The Department of Economic and Social Affairs further states that nearly 10 million and 9 million individuals aged 80 years or over were living in India and Japan, respectively in 2013.

Some of the major players in resectoscopes market include Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf, Stryker Corporation and KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG.

