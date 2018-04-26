Pan-India RERA implementation abysmal: Knight Frank India report

Pune, April 26, 2018: The Indian real estate entered a new paradigm with the onset of nationwide implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) on May 1, 2017. Nearly a year since the path-breaking regulation became a reality the latest Knight Frank whitepaper takes stock of its effectiveness from the ground.

Key observations:

 RERA rules yet to be notified in 8 states largely comprising West Bengal and the north-eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

 Out of the 28 states, only Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab have a permanent regulatory authority.

 Except Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, other union territories (UTs) are yet to have a permanent regulator.

 Only half (14 out of 28) the states have a functional portal. 2 UTs are yet to put up this service.

 Only 10 states and 5 UTs have established Real Estate Appellate Tribunals.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, “The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 that became a reality last year is a path-breaking law, with immense potential to revive buyers’ confidence and drive momentum in the residential real estate market. States such as Maharashtra, which implemented the regulation in true letter and spirit, witnessed signs of uptick in residential sales and overall consumers’ sentiments. While it has been observed that just over one out of 10 state governments showed the political will and gravity in executing the Central act, we believe that other states would soonfollow suit. We have maintained in the past that the resurrection of the Indian real estate rests on the long-term benefits of such structural reforms.”

To download the report, click here: http://www.knightfrank.co.in/research/india-topical-reports-policy-research-real-estate-regulation-and-development-act-2016-5465.aspx