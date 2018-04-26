iOPEX Technologies welcomes Fernan Elacio Kalaw as the Vice President – Customer Experience, Support & Success

iOPEX Technologies is pleased to announce the appointment of Fernan Elacio Kalaw as the Vice President of Customer Experience, Support & Success. iOPEX is a new-generation business services provider offering optimized IT management services.

“We’re extremely pleased that Fernan has taken on this leadership role,” said Shiva Ramani, Founder & CEO of iOPEX Technologies. “Fernan brings to the position years of experience in customer support expertise coupled with domain knowledge from his past employment with leading gaming, networking and banking organizations. I am confident that he will enhance iOPEX’s customer experience, support and success strategy and improve our overall performance to achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction.”

“Customer Experience(CX) will overtake product and price as key brand differentiator. An organization’s success now more than ever hinges on how a company deals with its customers. Exceptional customer experiences leads to growth and revenue. Hence, I am ecstatic to join iOPEX and lead the Customer Experience, Support & Success Group to ultimately help it’s partners transform each transaction with their customers a positive memorable experience” said Fernan Kalaw.

Prior to joining iOPEX, Fernan was the Director of Customer Support & QA Metrics at Wargaming America for 3 years. He provided strategic leadership for 4 international contact centers that supported customers (players) via e-mail and social media channels.

He served as the Senior Global Customer Support Manager at Netgear for 9 years where he was instrumental in establishing and sustaining optimal call center productivity and profitability for a 1,000 + seat call center. In his previous role at John Paul as the Telco & Call Center Workforce Manager he oversaw a 50 FTE contact center, he made considerable process improvements during his tenure. Fernan started his career as a workforce management analyst with Bank of America where he managed day-to-day Service Level Agreement (SLA) performance and staffing, scheduling requirements for their 800+ seat contact center.

Fernan has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Management from Saint Mary’s College of California. He is a seasoned Net Promoter Score (NPS) certified expert and most recently earned his Global Customer Experience Management (GCEM) certification in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. He was recently featured in IQPC’s “The importance of customer service in the player experience” interview.