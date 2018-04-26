India’s Best Astrologers under One Roof

Astroyogi.com held a first of its kind ever, annual Astrologer Meet at the Westin Hotel, Gurgaon on April 21, 2018, for eminent and well known Vedic astrologers, as well as tarot readers, numerologists and Vaastu experts as an opportunity to network and know best practices from their peer group. Many well-known names from the spiritual community attended the event.

The astrologers present were not only from the Delhi NCR, they had travelled from Jaipur, Lucknow, Allahabad and Guwahati to be present. Though online astrology consultation is being offered by many websites today and there is competition in the domain. Astroyogi is one of the oldest astrology portals in the country and this event will only bolster the team spirit and consensus among the astrologers who have been part of this premier astrology portal.

Dr Deepak Joshi an eminent Vaastu expert from Jaipur and the event attendee said,” the meet has given recognition and unity to the spiritual community” to describe Astroyogi and the event itself.

The CEO of Astroyogi- Meena Kapoor in her welcome address said that one of the endeavours of Astroyogi, is to bring recognition and respect to all spiritual sciences, and the people who practice these sciences. To revive our Vedic traditions for the millennium generation through logic and understanding.

The event’s agenda was to recognize and reward the astrologers who were an integral part of the website’s ‘Talk to astrologer’ service’s phenomenal growth in the recent years. The event was also organized to provide training and orientation to astrologers so that they can make the best out of the portal which has over 2 million customers.

Astroyogi has recently updated the website and app for ensuring great user experience and more flexibility in the product. It also provides astrologers with better options to showcase themselves to the users who are looking for expert consultation services. Senior Product manager of Astroyogi- Aditya Bhushan an IIT Kharagpur graduate, trained the attendees about new features of Astroyogi and how they can be used to their advantage.

It started off with a keynote speech by- Meena Kapoor and was followed by product and soft skill sessions which invoked a lot of audience interaction. The event culminated with an award ceremony which recognized the best performers in different categories of divination. Eminent experts were felicitated at the end of the evening, with the Astroyogi Awards 2017 for excellence in performance. Dr Deepak Joshi won the award for Vaastu, Mita Bhan for Tarot, Ashish Gupta, Ranjana Puri and Neelu Pathak for Vedic Astrology.

Astroyogi has over 2000 astrologers and provides services to over 85 countries. Astrologers receive calls from not only the usual countries such as UK and USA but also countries like Seoul, Korea or Geneva, Switzerland.