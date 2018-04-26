In-mold Labels Market 2018 World Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Global In-Mold Labels Market Information by Technology (Extrusion blow-molding process, Injection molding process, Thermoforming), Material (Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride, ABS resins), Application (Food & Beverage, Chemicals, Personal Care, Consumer goods) – Global Forecast to 2023.

Market Scenario

In-mold labeling is a process utilized for labeling or decorating an object while it is being formed in the mold. In-mold labeling has opened up new opportunities for the injection-molded, thermoformed plastic containers, and blow-molded technology. In-mold labeling is a process of producing high-quality in-mold labels at a comparatively low price. In-mold labeling technology provides advantage, such as transparency, waterproof, and permanently molded label. All the major end-use applications, which are immensely benefited by the in-mold labels are petrochemical, household, pharmaceutical, paint, cosmetic, and cosmetic containers. In-mold labeling is widely applicable in several industries to enhance brand logo at the point of sale. Moreover, it is widely accepted as a creative solution for numerous custom product development.

Currently, consumers have become more conscious of the overall appearance of packaging and labeling, which is majorly driving for the in-mold labels market evolution in recent times. In-mold labels provide detailed information about the product through an innovative way, which offers 360-degree graphics on entire container. In-mold labels assist the product brand to build an image for future prospects. Moreover, low-cost in-mold labels are cost-effective for a packaged container, which, in turn, is anticipated to propel the in-mold labels market throughout the forecast period. In-mold labels enable the utilization of numerous color patterns, 3D effects, and textures in a single operation. As in-mold labeling and decorating are accomplished using plastic injection molded process, no subordinate procedures are required further, thus, excludes post-molding labeling process, reduces decorating labor, equipment costs, and time. As the packaging and labelling are manufactured using the same material, the package manufactured is totally biodegradable. As in-mold labels provide lightweight product development and ability to stack tightly, which results in reduced delivery discharges, less space consumption, and a much lighter and smaller transportation footprint. In-mold labels indulge less breakage waste and are safer than metals and glass.

Global in-mold labels market has been segmented based on technology, material, application, and region. Based on technology the market is segmented into extrusion blow-molding process, injection molding process, thermoforming, and others. Among these, injection molding is projected to dominate the in-mold labels market until 2023. The dominant position of this segment can be attributed to the provision of a 3-Dimensional effect to the labels, along with economical operations as compared to other technologies. Based on the material, the market is segmented into polypropylene, polyvinylchloride, ABS resins, and others. Polypropylene waste dominated the market in 2016 and is projected to be the fastest-growing segment. Polypropylene is extremely versatile as a plastic material, which can be utilized in wide ranges of plastic containers and labels. Polypropylene has become an important labeling material due to its effective moisture-resistant property. Based on the application, the market is segmented into food & beverage, chemicals, personal care, consumer goods, and others. The growing demand for packaged and branded products, and consumer awareness regarding the genuineness of the product. Beverages manufacturers across the world widely utilize in-mold labels on bottles, owing to technological advancements, such as thermoforming, extrusion, and injection molding which offer cost-effective solutions.

The in-mold labels industry is expected to have a vast number of new participants over the forecast period, owing to continuous expansions in packaging industry, coupled with rising consumer preferences for high-end features. The market is also expected to have high development activities by multinationals and well-established companies. Mergers and acquisition activities are anticipated to be witnessed over the forecast period.

Global in-mold labels market is estimated to grow at ~ 5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Global In-Mold Labels Market

The global in-mold labels market is majorly fragmented into four dominant regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Among these, Europe is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR and holds the largest market share in the global in-mold labels market. The dominant position of the European region is due to increasing use of in-mold labels in end-use applications, such as industrial packaging and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG). Growing financial stability has positively impacted the development of the region for the packaging industry, specifically, for in-mold labels. High demand for in-mold labels from developed countries, such as Germany and France, is due to development in the manufacturing industry coupled with a rise in disposable income to purchase highly customized products.

Asia Pacific and North America are the other two major regions who have contributed a significant market share in the global in-mold labels market in 2016. These regions are witnessing growth due to increasing demand for efficient, innovative, and premium labels. Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness about the trends relevant to packaged food and rise in consumption of bottled and container packaging are contributing to the growth of the market.

Key Players

The key players in global in-mold labels market are CCL Industries, Inc. (Canada), Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH (Austria), Huhtamaki Group (Finland), Coveris Holdings S.A. (Luxembourg), Cenveo Inc. (U.S.), Fuji Seal International, Inc. (Japan), Multicolor Corporation (U.S.), EVCO Plastics (U.S.), Innovia Films Ltd. (U.K), Inland Label and Marketing Services, LLC (U.S.), Mepco Label Systems (U.S.), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), Century Label , Inc. (U.S.), Allen Plastic (Taiwan), and Ameri-Seal Inc. (U.S.)

Information Source @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/in-mold-labels-market-1790