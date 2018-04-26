Humidity Sensor Market Shoots Up to USD 1.88 billion by 2023 at 15% of CAGR: Asserts MRFR

Market Scenario:

A humidity sensor, also known as hygrometer or dew sensor, is used to monitor, measure, and detect the percentage of humidity in the air. Additionally, it also measures both moisture and air temperature. By measuring type, the humidity sensor can be categorized as absolute and relative. Relative humidity can be defined as the relationship or ratio of the presence of actual moisture content in the air to the possibility of maximum moisture content that can be sustained at a given temperature. Whereas, absolute humidity calculates the presence of moisture in the air, irrespective of the temperature.

Furthermore, the humidity sensor is extensively usaed in biomedical, food & beverage, consumer, industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications for detecting, monitoring, and sensing moisture.

Humidity sensors are categorized based on the type of parameters they calculate, into capacitance, electrical conductivity, and thermal conductivity sensor. Capacitive sensor is developed from an air-filled capacitor. As the humidity in the environment changes, so does the electrical conductivity of the sensor. Additionally, the capacitance-based humidity sensor offers consistent output which ensures the longevity of the sensor. However, the size, cost, and inflexibility of the capacitor-based humidity sensors are the critical areas of concerns.

The Humidity Sensors Market offer more advantages than conventional sensors due to low power consumption for their operation, the convenience of installation. It also enhances the transducer operation that includes structure design, sensing elements, fabrication technologies, and the principle of mechanism. However, the increased competition among market players has led to a decrease in market prices of humidity sensors and are considered a major hindrance to the market.

Global Humidity Sensor Market is expected to reach approximately USD 1.88 billion by 2023 growing at a 15% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023

Segmentation:

The Humidity Sensor market is differentiated by material type, measuring unit, and application.

By material type, the humidity sensor market is sub-segmented as thermo-set polymer, thermoplastic polymer, bulk thermoplastic, bulk ALO3, and lithium chloride film.

The measuring type segment consists of relative humidity sensor, absolute humidity sensor, and others. The relative sub-segment is further divided into capacitive humidity sensors, electrical conductivity (or resistive) humidity sensors, and thermal conductivity humidity sensors. The absolute humidity sensor is sub-segmented as solid moisture and mirror based sensor. The other-type of humidity sensors include optical hygrometer, oscillating hygrometer, and gravimetric hygrometer.

The application based humid sensor is segmented as agriculture, food processing industry, mining, cement, printing & textile, pharmaceuticals, and others

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the humidity sensor is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America and Europe are presumed to have significant growth in the humidity sensor market. This region is already acquainted with advanced infrastructure in the industrial sector. The need for energy efficient sensors for providing better analysis of the moisture control is surging, expected to be a propelling factor for the humidity sensors market. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the humidity sensor market over the forecast period. India, Japan, and China are the leading countries in the humidity sensor market. This is attributed to the increasing awareness among the farmers for the production of better quality crops in their fields is driving the demand for humidity sensors in agricultural sector.

