How Safe is Our Personally Identifiable Information?

Today, each one of us has a social media account, be it Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or others. We share a lot of personal information on a daily basis via these apps. But have we ever thought about how secure our data is once it goes online? We protect our materialistic assets, such as property and car by taking insurance. But what about the most crucial asset, our personal data? Checking our privacy settings time to time and making a few amendments, is that enough?

No matter what your designation is, or if you own a company or are an employee, every piece of personal data is vital. Have you ever analysed that how these social media applications know exactly which product or service you would be interested in. Yet, they succeed in showing the most apt advertisement to you. This is the power of data mining, it compromises on our privacy.

The recent Facebook-Cambridge Analytica fiasco is the perfect example of data mining and privacy breach. Cambridge Analytica had launched an app called thisisyourdigitallife. Several hundred thousand Facebook users consented to share their information via this app for a survey for academic purposes only. However, Facebook algorithms allowed this app to collect the data of not only the users who had agreed to take the survey, but also of all the people present in those users’ social network. The dataset received by Cambridge Analytica included the information of 50 million Facebook users, marking this as one of the biggest data breaches of all time.

This snowballing scandal caused a huge loss to Facebook. As soon as the news of data breach hit the market, the stocks of the company went relatively low. Apart from the financial damage, an irreparable damage was caused to the reputation of the brand. Users lost trust and felt violated as their personally identifiable information was leaked.

Commonwealth Games organisers had initially thought of capturing the data of the visitors using free WiFi, solely for tourism marketing campaigns. However, after the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica fiasco, the plan has been abandoned. The idea was to mine the data via popular social media app Facebook, a user would need to log in through Facebook in order to use free WiFi. This would enable the organisers to capture the data so they could build better tourism strategies for future.

