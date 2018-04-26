Global Whiskey Market Growth And Forecast Report From 2016-2020

In 2015, the global whiskey market was the third largest segment and also the fastest growing segment in the global spirits market and is expected to register a CAGR of more than 5% between 2016 and 2020.
The growing popularity and demand for Irish whiskey and American bourbon is another major trend driving the growth of the whiskey market globally
Product segmentation and analysis of the global whiskey market
- Scotch whisky
- US whiskey
- Canadian whisky
- Irish whiskey
Other whiskey (Indian whiskey, national whiskey, Spanish whiskey, and Japanese whiskey)
In 2015, the whiskey market was dominated by the other whiskey segment, accounting for almost 56% of the market share. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the high demand of the Indian whiskey, which is one of the most consumed alcoholic beverages in the world. However, the growth of the other whiskey segment is projected to slow down a tad in the next five years.
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Global spirits market
Global whiskey market
Five forces analysis
