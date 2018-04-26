Global Whiskey Market Growth And Forecast Report From 2016-2020

In 2015, the global whiskey market was the third largest segment and also the fastest growing segment in the global spirits market and is expected to register a CAGR of more than 5% between 2016 and 2020.

In 2015, the global whiskey market was the third largest segment and also the fastest growing segment in the global spirits market and is expected to register a CAGR of more than 5% between 2016 and 2020. The demand for premium whiskey is on the rise, especially in major markets such as the UK and the US, and is one of the key drivers of the global whiskey market. Balblair Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky 1999, Hudson Baby Bourbon Whiskey, and Suntory Yamazaki Distillers Reserve Single Malt Whisky are some of the famous brands of premium whiskey.

The growing popularity and demand for Irish whiskey and American bourbon is another major trend driving the growth of the whiskey market globally

Product segmentation and analysis of the global whiskey market

Scotch whisky

US whiskey

Canadian whisky

Irish whiskey

Other whiskey (Indian whiskey, national whiskey, Spanish whiskey, and Japanese whiskey)

In 2015, the whiskey market was dominated by the other whiskey segment, accounting for almost 56% of the market share. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the high demand of the Indian whiskey, which is one of the most consumed alcoholic beverages in the world. However, the growth of the other whiskey segment is projected to slow down a tad in the next five years.

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Global spirits market

Global whiskey market

Five forces analysis



